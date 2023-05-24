Make sure to grab the latest update for your Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 3
Keep your Microsoft Surface devices living their best life with the latest firmware updates.
What you need to know
- The Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 3 have each received their May 2023 firmware updates.
- The updates are relatively small, but they improve system stability.
- The Surface Laptop 3 update also adds support for new docking accessories, though Microsoft did not specify which ones.
Owners rejoice! Your beloved Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 9 have updates in the May 2023 firmware refresh, available for download now. The updates are rather small, but it's always good to make sure your system is up to date. Both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 3 should have improved stability after their respective updates.
The Surface Laptop 3 update also enabled support for new docking accessories, though Microsoft did not specify which ones have gained support. Note that the latest update for the Surface Laptop 3 is for Intel models. AMD versions of the Surface Laptop 3 have not received a firmware update since March 17, 2022.
Similarly, the Surface Pro 9 firmware update is for the Intel version of the 2-in-1. Models with the SQ3 processor have not seen a firmware update since October 25, 2022.
Surface Laptop 3 Update
Users of the Surface Laptop 3 will enjoy the following benefits from the May 2023 update.
- Improvement in Surface Dock 2 stability and wireless connection
- Improve known security vulnerabilities
- Support for new docking accessories, including keyboards and cases (see our guide for them here - if we have one?)
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.190.0.4
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
|Surface - System - 6.204.139.0
|Surface Integration Service - System devices
|Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0
|Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
|Surface- Firmware - 2.26.4.0
|Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware
Surface Pro 9 Update
Users of the Surface Pro 9 will receive the following benefits from the May 2023 update.
- Improvement to the devices wireless connection
|Windows Update
|Windows Device Manager
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.150.0.6
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
|Intel - net - 22.150.3.1
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters
How to access updates
Updates for all Windows devices can be accessed through your devices Update Centre or the Surface Support website. When you update the firmware of your device, your PC will also get previous updates. As a quick reminder, firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to a previous version.
- Sean EndicottNews Writer and apps editor