Make sure to grab the latest update for your Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 3

What you need to know

The Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 3 have each received their May 2023 firmware updates.

The updates are relatively small, but they improve system stability.

The Surface Laptop 3 update also adds support for new docking accessories, though Microsoft did not specify which ones.

Owners rejoice! Your beloved Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 9 have updates in the May 2023 firmware refresh, available for download now. The updates are rather small, but it's always good to make sure your system is up to date. Both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 3 should have improved stability after their respective updates.

The Surface Laptop 3 update also enabled support for new docking accessories, though Microsoft did not specify which ones have gained support. Note that the latest update for the Surface Laptop 3 is for Intel models. AMD versions of the Surface Laptop 3 have not received a firmware update since March 17, 2022.

Similarly, the Surface Pro 9 firmware update is for the Intel version of the 2-in-1. Models with the SQ3 processor have not seen a firmware update since October 25, 2022.

Users of the Surface Laptop 3 will enjoy the following benefits from the May 2023 update.

Improvement in Surface Dock 2 stability and wireless connection

Improve known security vulnerabilities

Support for new docking accessories, including keyboards and cases

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.190.0.4 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0 Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension Surface- Firmware - 2.26.4.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware

Users of the Surface Pro 9 will receive the following benefits from the May 2023 update.

Improvement to the devices wireless connection

Swipe to scroll horizontally Windows Update Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.150.0.6 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Intel - net - 22.150.3.1 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters

Updates for all Windows devices can be accessed through your devices Update Centre or the Surface Support website. When you update the firmware of your device, your PC will also get previous updates. As a quick reminder, firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to a previous version.