Make sure to grab the latest update for your Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 3

Keep your Microsoft Surface devices living their best life with the latest firmware updates.

Surface Laptop 3
What you need to know

  • The Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 3 have each received their May 2023 firmware updates.
  • The updates are relatively small, but they improve system stability.
  • The Surface Laptop 3 update also adds support for new docking accessories, though Microsoft did not specify which ones.

Owners rejoice! Your beloved Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 9 have updates in the May 2023 firmware refresh, available for download now. The updates are rather small, but it's always good to make sure your system is up to date. Both the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 3 should have improved stability after their respective updates.

The Surface Laptop 3 update also enabled support for new docking accessories, though Microsoft did not specify which ones have gained support. Note that the latest update for the Surface Laptop 3 is for Intel models. AMD versions of the Surface Laptop 3 have not received a firmware update since March 17, 2022.

Similarly, the Surface Pro 9 firmware update is for the Intel version of the 2-in-1. Models with the SQ3 processor have not seen a firmware update since October 25, 2022.

Surface Laptop 3 Update

Users of the Surface Laptop 3 will enjoy the following benefits from the May 2023 update.

  • Improvement in Surface Dock 2 stability and wireless connection
  • Improve known security vulnerabilities
  Support for new docking accessories, including keyboards and cases
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Windows Update NameWindows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.190.0.2Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
Intel - net - 22.190.0.4Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
Surface - Extension - 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extension
Surface - System - 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service - System devices
Surface - Extension - 6.196.139.0Microsoft Devices Telemetry Service - Extension
Surface- Firmware - 2.26.4.0Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware

Product render of the Surface Pro 9.

Surface Pro 9 Update

Users of the Surface Pro 9 will receive the following benefits from the May 2023 update.

  • Improvement to the devices wireless connection
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Windows UpdateWindows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.150.0.6Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth
Intel - net - 22.150.3.1Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX211 160MHz - Network adapters

How to access updates

Updates for all Windows devices can be accessed through your devices Update Centre or the Surface Support website. When you update the firmware of your device, your PC will also get previous updates. As a quick reminder, firmware updates cannot be uninstalled or reverted to a previous version.

