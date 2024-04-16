Microsoft veteran designer Ralf Groene retires from the Surface department after 17 years of service
Ralf Groene retires from Microsoft as Corporate Vice President of Design, Windows, and Devices.
What you need to know
- Microsoft's CVP of Design, Windows, and Devices, Ralf Groene, just announced his retirement after 17 years of service.
- Groene will be remembered for his contributions to Microsoft Surface tablets and design on Windows and Xbox OS experiences.
- Microsoft recently merged its Windows and Surface teams and installed a new leader to run operations.
"I'm happy to share that I'm now retired," announced Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Design, Windows, and Devices, Ralf Groene, earlier today after 17 years of service. You might remember Groene for his contributions to Surface tablets and impressive design consistent across Windows, Xbox, and HoloLens OS experiences.
However, Groene is most well known for his bold designs of all the Surface PCs, like the Surface Book, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Duo.
In another exit for Surface @ralfgroene has retired from Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/okhHE79APqApril 16, 2024
Groene's well-deserved retirement comes a few weeks after Microsoft announced it was merging its Windows and Surface teams again under Pavan Davuluri's leadership. Davuluri will lead development on Windows and Surface, just like Panos Panay did before he departed from Microsoft.
The Microsoft veteran didn't disclose more details regarding his post-retirement plans. Nonetheless, we wish him all the best in his endeavors.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Nairobi, Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.
-
ShinyProtonConsidering how much the Surface changed in the last decade, he wasn't that busy (sarcasm).Reply
-