Microsoft veteran designer Ralf Groene retires from the Surface department after 17 years of service

What you need to know

Microsoft's CVP of Design, Windows, and Devices, Ralf Groene, just announced his retirement after 17 years of service.

Groene will be remembered for his contributions to Microsoft Surface tablets and design on Windows and Xbox OS experiences.

Microsoft recently merged its Windows and Surface teams and installed a new leader to run operations.

"I'm happy to share that I'm now retired," announced Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Design, Windows, and Devices, Ralf Groene, earlier today after 17 years of service. You might remember Groene for his contributions to Surface tablets and impressive design consistent across Windows, Xbox, and HoloLens OS experiences.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

However, Groene is most well known for his bold designs of all the Surface PCs, like the Surface Book, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Duo.

In another exit for Surface @ralfgroene has retired from Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/okhHE79APqApril 16, 2024 See more

Groene's well-deserved retirement comes a few weeks after Microsoft announced it was merging its Windows and Surface teams again under Pavan Davuluri's leadership. Davuluri will lead development on Windows and Surface, just like Panos Panay did before he departed from Microsoft.

The Microsoft veteran didn't disclose more details regarding his post-retirement plans. Nonetheless, we wish him all the best in his endeavors.