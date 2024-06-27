Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is stronger than Apple's M4 iPad Pro — here's the proof

What you need to know

JerryRigEverything tore down a Surface Pro 11 in a recent video.

Microsoft's new 2-in-1 held up well against the creator's famous bend test, especially when compared to the iPad Pro.

The video also highlights the repairability of the Surface Pro 11.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 was recently put through a stress test as part of a teardown by well-known creator JerryRigEverything (Zack Nelson). The new convertible PC resisted being bent, fought off a flame, and was subjected to scratch tests. Nelson narrated the video as he tore down and tested the Surface Pro 11, adding insight about the devices design and comparisons to the latest iPad Pro.

The Surface Pro 11 and iPad Pro aren't exactly the same type of device. Microsoft's 2-in-1 runs a computer operating system and could be described as a computer that can be used like a computer. The iPad Pro, in contrast, is a tablet that can be used as a PC. Each device has strengths and weaknesses, and we now know those for another category: the ability to resist being bent.

Nelson's teardowns feature a bend test that has him force his thumbs against the device in an attempt to break whatever piece of hardware he is looking at. The Surface Pro 11 passed the bend test, while the iPad Pro only passed the bend test on the horizontal axis.

The results of the bend test are not that surprising, considering the Surface Pro 11 is 0.37 inches (0.94 cm) thick, while the iPad Pro is 0.2 inches (0.51cm) thick. Microsoft's 2-in-1 is significantly thicker and also has a kickstand that likely increases rigidity. Apple's latest iPad Pro is the company's thinnest product ever, even beating the old iPod nano in the category.

While the iPad Pro bending under stress and the Surface Pro 11 holding up better in the same test is not surprising, the exact method of how the devices resisted force is interesting. The iPad Pro did not break when bent horizontally but did break when bent vertically. In contrast, the Surface Pro 11 held strong against force along either axis.

After running the Surface Pro 11 through the usual stress tests, lighter flames, and scratches, Nelson spent a significant portion of the video focusing on the repairability of the device. His teardown videos always include a look at the internals of whichever device he opens up, but the repairability of the Surface Pro 11 is clearly on display.

Once glue-filled monsters, the Surface Pro lineup has improved dramatically over the years when it comes to repairability. Parts are easier to remove, and glue is no longer an issue. Microsoft also added QR codes to components that link to repair guides that were available the day the Surface Pro 11 shipped.

"Never have I ever seen a piece of tech that is this repair friendly," said Nelson. HE also highlighted that iFixit sells repair parts for the Surface Pro 11. Speaking of iFixit, the site gave the Surface Pro 11 an 8/10 on its tablet repairability scale. The Surface Pro 11 even worked again when put back together, which is normal for general repairs but does not always happen in teardown videos.

Nelson's video also gives us a chance to look at the Snapdragon X Elite up close. The processor shines and reflects Nelson's waving hand in the video.