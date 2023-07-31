Surface Laptop Go 3: Specs, features, and everything we know so far

Microsoft is gearing up to ship new Surface PC hardware this fall, and it looks like the Surface Laptop Go 3 is on the list for potential updates. According to my sources, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is codenamed Gulliver and will ship with an Intel 12th-Gen processor, a higher-spec entry-level configuration, and more.

Here's everything we know about the Surface Laptop Go 3 so far. We'll be sure to keep this page updated with new information as it becomes available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently!

Surface Laptop Go 3: Price & availability

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Pricing and availability for Surface Laptop Go 3 are yet to be officially confirmed. However, my sources tell me that the Surface Laptop Go 3 will start at a higher price point than its predecessor, as the company is planning to scrap the 4GB entry-level model.

This means the starting configuration of Surface Laptop Go 3 will feature 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, which is likely to result in an increased starting price from $599 to something between $699 and $749. For comparison, the Surface Laptop Go 2 has an entry-level configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, which sells for $599.

Availability for Surface Laptop Go 3 is expected to remain the same as Surface Laptop Go 2, which is to say it will be available in all the usual Surface PC markets that you can find Surface Laptop Go 2 available in today.

Surface Laptop Go 3: Specs

(Image credit: Future)

According to my sources, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will be a modest upgrade in the specs department. Expect to see an Intel 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 powering things under the hood, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage in all consumer SKUs. There will likely be additional configurations for business and education customers.

I'm told that Microsoft is scrapping the 4GB RAM model on all Surface Laptop Go offerings going forward, which means the Surface Laptop Go 3 will only be available with 8GB of RAM. This is good news for those who have always found the 4GB RAM model to be a cop-out, but it does mean the device will be more expensive out of the gate.

I also hear the device will have slightly longer battery life thanks to the more efficient 12th-Gen Intel chip powering things. The overall size, dimensions, and weight of the device are expected to remain similar to its predecessor.

Surface Laptop Go 3: Design & features

(Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, the Surface Laptop Go 3 is expected to remain very similar to the Surface Laptop Go 2 in the design department. I'm told the display, bezels, ports, keyboard, and trackpad will remain pretty much identical to its predecessor, with the only major upgrades coming in the form of an updated internal layout that features more replaceable components.

I also hear the device will tap into some AI capabilities, such as enhancing microphone quality with Voice Clarity and Voice Focus, two features that were previously exclusive to Windows PCs with an NPU.

Other than that, not much else is expected to be new with the Surface Laptop Go 3. My sources describe this release as a "minor refresh" to the Surface Laptop Go line, and that seems to be accurate, given how little is changing here.

We'll continue to update this post as more information about Surface Laptop Go 3 is made available. In the meantime, will you be buying the next Surface Laptop Go? Let us know in the comments.