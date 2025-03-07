The Surface Pro 11 and other Surface devices can now be repaired at uBreakiFix.

The latest Surface devices are easier to repair than earlier models from Microsoft, but sometimes you still need a professional to fix your PC. A new partnership between Microsoft and uBreakiFix by Asurion gives Surface owners new options for repairing a device.

Those with Surface devices can now bring them to uBreakiFix locations for repairs done with original parts and tools from Microsoft.

uBreakiFix can repair in-warranty hardware or work on out-of-warranty devices, though the latter depends on part availability.

“Bringing in-warranty support to people’s backyards opens up a world of convenience for customers who need help fast but don’t want to void their warranty,” said Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix by Asurion.

“Surface customers who visit our stores can have peace of mind knowing their devices are being repaired by trained experts, using high quality parts, in accordance with the manufacturer’s standards. We’re excited for these customers to have more choice in how to deal with a broken laptop or tablet, and we’re confident that expanding repair support will only improve how customers experience their favorite Surface devices.”

The partnership helps provide easier access to repairs, which helps customers and reduces e-waste. Keeping PCs running for as long as possible means people don't have to recycle their hardware as frequently.

Who is uBreakiFix?

You may recognize the uBreakiFix name. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced a partnership that made uBreakiFix the first Xbox Authorized Service Provider.

That Xbox-focused partnership and this week's Surface news expand the partnership. Now, anyone can bring a supported Surface or Xbox device to a uBreakiFix location in the United States for repairs.

Repair technicians at uBreakiFix use original parts and tools and have received training from Microsoft.

uBreakiFix can perform repairs on Surface devices that are under warranty. The company also supports out-of-warranty repairs, though those depend on part availability.

A few of the problems uBreakiFix can repair are broken screens, damaged keyboards, and batteries or storage drives that are not performing.

Most repairs on Surface devices can be completed within a few days.

Asurion states that "a majority of Americans [are] located within 10 miles of a uBreakiFix by Asurion store."

Surface repairability

Surface Pro 11 & Surface Laptop 7 Teardowns - Repairable, AI Powered Devices!!! - YouTube Watch On

Surface devices used to be among the least repairable pieces of hardware you could buy. The Surface Pro 7 received a 1 out of 10 from iFixit, which is the lowest score the outlet can give.

The first Surface Laptop was called a "glue-filled monster" by iFixit.

Things improved with the Surface Pro 9, which was the "most repairable" Surface Pro when it launched.

The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are the result of Microsoft making repairability a priority.

Both devices received an initial score of 8 out of 10 from iFixit (note that tablets and laptops are measured on different scales).

iFixit said the following of the latest Surface devices:

"The new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro are both impressively modular and accessible devices. With easy to remove batteries, removable and upgradeable storage, helpful disassembly markups printed on the internals, and, of course, those official service guides, the Surface Laptop 7 more than earns its provisional eight out of ten on our laptop repairability scale. And the Surface Pro 11 also scored a provisional eight out of ten on our tablet repairability scale."

Microsoft's recent focus on repairability is a breath of fresh air compared to the tech giant's past. It also stands out in contrast to some other PC manufacturers.

While the new Surface devices are easier to repair, this week's news from uBreakiFix is also welcome. Some repairs need to be done by professionals, and the partnership between Microsoft and uBreakiFix makes it easier for Surface owners to get a PC repaired.