This Surface keyboard is better than the "shockingly expensive Copilot keyboard" Microsoft just released, and it's cheaper too

It can be fun to run down to the store or refresh your browser repeatedly to get the latest tech the day a gadget comes out, but that usually isn't the best way to get a good deal. If you keep your eyes peeled and have some patience, you'll find excellent accessories for good prices. That's the case right now if you're on the hunt for a keyboard, since the Surface Keyboard (1st Edition) is a better bargain than its successor that just launched.

I've used a Surface Keyboard before, and I loved the experience. The key travel is excellent for a keyboard with this slim of a profile and the design is clean. The metal chassis of the Surface Keyboard feels premium, and the keys have just the right amount of resistance, at least for my typing habits. When I used the Surface Keyboard, it was paired with a Surface Studio, but you don't have to spend thousands of dollars on a PC that can't even upgrade to Windows 11. Instead, you can snag a Surface Keyboard for $99.99.

New isn't always better

The original Surface Keyboard has an almost identical spec sheet as its successor, but it's more affordable. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The concept of buying slightly older tech to save money is nothing new. But the situation with the Surface Keyboard and the Surface Keyboard (2nd Edition) is different. Usually, getting an older gadget from a family of devices means sacrificing specs or getting a piece of hardware with a worse design. But the original Surface Keyboard is almost identical to the newer model. Both keyboards have metal chassis, use Bluetooth 2.0, and get an estimated 12 months of battery life on two AA batteries.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden highlighted that even the weights of the two Surface Keyboards are identical, suggesting Microsoft did not make any internal changes to its keyboard design.

The only differences between the first and second generations of the Surface Keyboard appear to be the inclusion of a Copilot key and shortcuts for accessing Windows 11 features like Snip & Sketch, Widgets, and call muting in the newer model. Plenty of people don't even want a Copilot key on their keyboard, so paying extra to get the button isn't worth it. Microsoft will even let you remap the Copilot key soon. But there's no need to remap the Copilot key if your keyboard lacks the key altogether.

There are a couple of ways to look at the situation with the Surface Keyboard. If you have high expectations for Microsoft, you'll likely focus on the fact that the tech giant did almost nothing to improve the Surface Keyboard when making the second version of the accessory. The Surface Keyboard is a lovely device, but it would have benefited from getting backlit keys when refreshed.

The other side of that coin is that since there's little difference between the two generations of Surface Keyboards, you can essentially save $30 if you're willing to go with the older model.

Regardless of your perspective, the Surface Keyboard is a quality accessory that is a pleasure to type on. As long as you don't need backlighting on your keyboard, the Surface Keyboard is an easy recommendation.