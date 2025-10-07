You can grab yourself a new Windows 11 Copilot+ PC for under $500 right now for Amazon Prime Day — but only for a limited time

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is now happening for the next two days, and I've just found an incredible deal on a Copilot+ PC that brings it down to just under $500. This is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X, which is now $180 off from $679, but only for Amazon Prime members until Wednesday!

The IdeaPad Slim 3X is a great midrange Windows PC that's fully equipped with the latest AI technology and capabilities. It features an NPU that outputs 45 TOPS, which means it's an official Copilot+ PC and gains access to unique AI features that are only available on these devices.

Deal Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3X: was $679 now $499 at Amazon The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, and this deal includes an OLED touchscreen display, a Snapdragon X Elite SoC, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage (which is upgradable!)

On the inside, the IdeaPad Slim 3X is powered by Qualcomm's very good Snapdragon X SoC, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. This combo is perfect for productivity-based workflows, media consumption, and light creative work. Snapdragon X is incredibly power efficient, meaning battery life will last you all day with no problems.

The device itself features a large 15.3-inch 1080p LCD display, which has an aspect ratio of 16:10 which means it's slightly taller than normal, excellent for reading web pages or writing in Word documents and emails.

Even at this price, the IdeaPad Slim 3X chassis is made out of a high-quality metal material, which means it feels great in the hand and is cold to the touch. It has a full-sized keyboard, complete with a number pad, and large trackpad that's actuates nicely.

It also has plenty of ports, including two USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a full-sized SD card reader. It also has a HDMI-out port for connecting to an external monitor, which is always nice to have.

It's also a Copilot+ PC, which means it has an NPU that outputs 45 TOPS of power. That gives you access to next-gen Windows 11 AI features like Windows Recall, Click To Do, and more to come. Most Windows 11 users won't ever get access to these features with their current PCs.

