Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 wallpapers now available

Microsoft recently launched the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9. While they're the latest and greatest pieces of hardware from the tech giant, they aren't for everyone. If you don't want to pick up a new Surface but still want to use the wallpapers that ship on the devices, you're in luck. Wallpaper Hub now has the official wallpapers for the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.

The images will look familiar to anyone that's used Windows 11. They're just color-shifted versions of the Bloom wallpaper that ships with Microsoft's latest operating system.

The Surface Pro 9 wallpaper is available in graphite (purple on black), platinum (silver on gray), sapphire (blue on grey), and forest (green on green). The Surface Laptop 5 wallpapers come in sandstone (orange on orange), sage (green on grey), platinum (silver on grey), and graphite (purple on black). Note that forest and sage are different shades of green.

(Image credit: Microsoft via Wallpaper Hub)

Wallpaper Hub has all of the images in a variety of aspect ratios and resolutions. Each has a section of crops for other Surface devices as well as a collection of generic hardware, such as smartphones and ultrawide monitors.

