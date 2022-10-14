Surface Pro 9 preorders available now and the best places to buy

Microsoft officially announced the new Surface Pro 9 on October 12, and while the release date is still a bit of a ways off (with shipping expected around Oct. 25), just the very announcement has opened up the doors for retailers to start setting up landing pages and putting out the available configurations. As preorders become available, you'll want to grab your favorite one before it disappears and you'll want to make sure you're getting exactly the right specs, too.

You can learn about every intricate detail of the Surface Pro 9 right here, including all the available specifications and even prices. Be sure to check out the limited-edition version releasing to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the Surface Pro, too, because that will most likely be one you don't want to wait on if you see it available. Of course, the Surface Pro 9 wasn't the only device announced during Microsoft's big Surface event, either, so if you want to know more about the Laptop 5 or Studio 2+ then check out our full coverage of the event.

The closer to the release date we get, the more preorder availability will open up. We'll continue to update this page if we find more retailers are getting in on the action. We'll definitely be on the lookout for the limited-edition Pro 9 and other special bundles or deals that we spot over the upcoming weeks. Be sure to check back here regularly.

Where to buy the Surface Pro 9

Preorder the Surface Pro 9 directly

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 Starts at $999.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab) Microsoft's selection is, obviously, more robust than the other retailers right now. You can choose the processor you want, the color you want, the accessories you want like the signature Type Cover, and more.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 with 256GB storage $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Amazon's preorder options are limited, but you can pick from a few storage and processor options like this one with a 256GB SSD. Preorder now and it will ship Oct. 25. It is available in this Sapphire colorway or in Platinum (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 with 5G $1,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) So far, this is the only 5G preorder option available outside of Microsoft. In addition to the regular version at Amazon, you can also get this advanced version that includes the Microsoft SQ3 processor and 5G connectivity built in. This one also has a 256GB SSD for storage in addition to all the other lovely features.

(opens in new tab) Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Compared to Amazon, Best Buy's preorder options feature some more powerful units if that's what you're looking for. This one in particular has a Core i7 processor and 256GB SSD.