Surface Pro 9 preorders available now and the best places to buy
Stay on top of Microsoft's next big thing.
Microsoft officially announced the new Surface Pro 9 on October 12, and while the release date is still a bit of a ways off (with shipping expected around Oct. 25), just the very announcement has opened up the doors for retailers to start setting up landing pages and putting out the available configurations. As preorders become available, you'll want to grab your favorite one before it disappears and you'll want to make sure you're getting exactly the right specs, too.
You can learn about every intricate detail of the Surface Pro 9 right here, including all the available specifications and even prices. Be sure to check out the limited-edition version releasing to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of the Surface Pro, too, because that will most likely be one you don't want to wait on if you see it available. Of course, the Surface Pro 9 wasn't the only device announced during Microsoft's big Surface event, either, so if you want to know more about the Laptop 5 or Studio 2+ then check out our full coverage of the event.
The closer to the release date we get, the more preorder availability will open up. We'll continue to update this page if we find more retailers are getting in on the action. We'll definitely be on the lookout for the limited-edition Pro 9 and other special bundles or deals that we spot over the upcoming weeks. Be sure to check back here regularly.
Where to buy the Surface Pro 9
- Amazon: A few configurations already up for preorder (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: Preorder the main device only (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: Preorders with the most customization (opens in new tab)
- B&H (opens in new tab)
- Newegg (opens in new tab)
- Target (opens in new tab)
- Walmart (opens in new tab)
Preorder the Surface Pro 9 directly
Surface Pro 9 Starts at $999.99 at Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Microsoft's selection is, obviously, more robust than the other retailers right now. You can choose the processor you want, the color you want, the accessories you want like the signature Type Cover, and more.
Surface Pro 9 with 256GB storage $1,099.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Amazon's preorder options are limited, but you can pick from a few storage and processor options like this one with a 256GB SSD. Preorder now and it will ship Oct. 25. It is available in this Sapphire colorway or in Platinum (opens in new tab).
Surface Pro 9 with 5G $1,399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
So far, this is the only 5G preorder option available outside of Microsoft. In addition to the regular version at Amazon, you can also get this advanced version that includes the Microsoft SQ3 processor and 5G connectivity built in. This one also has a 256GB SSD for storage in addition to all the other lovely features.
Surface Pro 9 with Intel Core i7 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Compared to Amazon, Best Buy's preorder options feature some more powerful units if that's what you're looking for. This one in particular has a Core i7 processor and 256GB SSD.
Surface Pro 9 with Core i7 and 1TB SSD $2,599.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're going all out on the Surface Pro 9, this looks like one to preorder. Not only does it come with a powerful Core i7 processor, it has 32GB RAM, and a 1TB solid state drive. Like all other Amazon and Best Buy preorders, this is only the device with no accessories.
J.D. Levite has been in the deals game since 2012. He has posted daily deals at Gizmodo, The Wirecutter, The Sweethome, and now covers deals for Android Central, iMore, and Windows Central. He was there for the first Prime Day and has braved the full force of Black Friday. If you cut him, he bleeds savings. But don't try it for real. That's a metaphor.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.