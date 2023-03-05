How to disable updates for Microsoft Office apps on Windows 10 and 11

If you have a Microsoft 365 subscription to access Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, you've probably noticed new features and changes showing up quite frequently. This is because Office uses automatic updates to ensure that apps are always up to date with the latest security patches, improvements, and features.

However, if updates are causing problems on Windows 11 (opens in new tab) (or 10), or a new release became available with visual changes and features you don't need, it's possible to disable automatic updates completely in the Office version from Microsoft 365 and in the standalone version.

This how-to guide will walk you through the easy steps to completely disable updates for the suite of apps, whether you have a Microsoft 365 subscription or the standalone version, including Office 2021, 2019, 2016, or an older version.

To stop getting updates and features for Office on Windows 11 (or on Windows 10), use these steps:

Open an Office app. For example, Word. Create a new blank document. Click on File. Click on Account. On the right side, click the Update options menu. Select the Disable Updates option.

(Image credit: Future)

Click the Yes button to confirm.

Once you complete the steps, your Office apps will no longer download and install updates automatically.

If you want to enable updates again, you can use the same instructions outlined above, but on step 6, select the "Enable updates" option. You can also use this guide to learn all the steps to enable and install updates, and to check the version of Office that you're running.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: