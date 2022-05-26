How to set mouse for left-handed people on Windows 11

Although Windows 11 can detect a mouse automatically, the system will configure it for a right-handed person by making the left click the primary key.

If you are a left-handed person, or you are among those who can switch hands to use a mouse, on Windows 11, you can use the Settings app and Control Panel to change the mouse settings to remap the left and right buttons to perform actions and navigate the desktop and apps.

In this Windows 11 guide, we walk you through the easy steps to change the mouse's primary and secondary button actions.

How to change your mouse's primary button on Windows 11

To configure the mouse for left-handed people on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Bluetooth & devices. Click the Mouse page on the right side.

Select the Right option for the "Primary mouse button" setting.

Once you complete these steps, the primary button will switch actions and you can start using the mouse with your left hand.

How to change your mouse's primary button with Control Panel

To change the primary button of a mouse from left to right with Control Panel, use these steps:

Open Control Panel. Click on Hardware and Sound. Under the "Devices and Printers" section, click the Mouse option.

Click the Buttons tab. Check the Switch primary and secondary buttons option.

Click the Apply button. Click the OK button.

After you complete the steps, the primary and secondary buttons will swap actions for left-handed people.

