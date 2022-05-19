HP’s refreshed Envy x360 convertibles focus on easy collaboration with new cameras, helpful software, and powerful Intel or AMD CPUs

What you need to know

HP today announced two new HP Envy x360 convertible laptops in 13.3- and 15.6-inch sizes with optional OLED displays.

The smaller Envy x360 is available with Intel’s 12th Gen U-series CPUs, while the larger 2-in-1 comes with your choice of Intel or AMD hardware.

A new 5MP camera with IR and HP software greatly improves collaboration features and privacy when working in public.

New Envy x360 13.3- and 15.6-inch models are available today, May 19. Prices start at $850 for AMD-based systems and $900 for Intel-based systems.

HP has unveiled its refreshed lineup of convertible Envy x360 laptops today. These affordable PCs make a great alternative to the premium Spectre lineup, which also saw a refresh today. The new Envy x360 is available in 13.3- and 15.6-inch sizes depending on your needs. HP positions the smaller version as a mobile creator’s laptop, while the larger version adds extra performance for those with a heavy workload.

Focusing first on the smaller Envy x360 13, it’s available with 12th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs and Intel Evo certification. Pair the Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266MHz RAM and add up to 1TB of M.2 TLC PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The small form factor means there’s no discrete GPU, but Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics are on board. It’s all powered by a hefty 66.5Wh battery that HP claims can run for more than 17 hours on a charge. That estimate will no doubt differ, especially if you opt for one of the high-end displays.

There are three touchscreens to choose from here, all sized at 13.3 inches with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio that provides some extra screen real estate. A baseline FHD+ display offers 100% sRGB color, 400 nits brightness, and flicker-free IPS panel. Moving up, there’s a QHD+ option with 100% sRGB, 400 nits, and flicker-free IPS panel. The real draw here is a 2.8K OLED screen with HDR, up to 500 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, and low blue light. All screens use Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, and all have edge-to-edge glass for a clean look.

Image 1 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 2 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 3 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 4 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 5 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 6 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 7 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino) Image 8 of 8 HP Spectre x360 13.3 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The larger 15.6-inch Envy x360 has also been refreshed, and it’s available with either Intel or AMD processors. I reviewed the AMD-based HP Envy x360 15 last year and came away quite impressed with what was on offer for the asking price, ultimately including it in our collection of the best Windows laptops. The 2022 models have a similar design, with top-firing speakers flanking the keyboard, enormous touchpad, and comfortable keyboard with dedicated navigation keys in a column on the right side.

Inside is where most of the changes have occurred. The Intel version comes with either 12th Gen U-series or P-series Core i5 and Core i7 chips, as well as up to a NVIDIA RTX 2050 discrete laptop GPU. On AMD’s side, Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 75825U CPUs are available, though it doesn’t look like there’s an option for dedicated graphics. Both versions come with up to 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 TLC SSD (PCIe 4.0 for Intel).

Displays have remained at a 16:9 aspect ratio; the Intel version has three touchscreens available. First is an FHD screen with flicker-free IPS panel, 400 nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color. Another FHD screen is OLED with up to 500 nits brightness, HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color, and low blue light. Finally, a QHD model has a 120Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, and flicker-free IPS panel with low blue light. All have edge-to-edge glass with no raised bezel. On AMD’s side there are just two FHD screens available. The basic display has a flicker-free IPS panel and 250 nits brightness. The OLED screen makes a return here, with up to 500 nits, HDR, 100% DCI-P3 color, and low blue light.

Image 1 of 4 HP Spectre x360 15.6 for 2022 (Image credit: HP) Image 2 of 4 HP Spectre x360 15.6 for 2022 (Image credit: HP) Image 3 of 4 HP Spectre x360 15.6 for 2022 (Image credit: HP) Image 4 of 4 HP Spectre x360 15.6 for 2022 (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

A number of powerful collaboration tools carry over across the Envy x360 lineup, ideal for anyone who often collaborates online. The boosted 5MP front-facing camera with FHD resolution, combined with HP’s onboard suite of software including Presence and GlamCam, makes for a potent result. HP Auto Frame keeps your image centered no matter how much you move around while on camera, and the automatic backlight adjustment ensures you’re not too over-exposed. A built-in appearance filter even lets you touch yourself up before going live.

Dual microphones with beamforming are aided by AI-powered noise reduction to ensure your voice comes through clearly if you’re working from a busy space. And on that note, the new Envy x360 laptops feature an automatic screen blur when the camera senses someone is looking over your shoulder. Finally, a network booster optimizes calls to reduce frequency of drops and laggy streaming. You can get Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 6, as well as Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless accessories.

The new Envy x360 laptops feature HP’s new Palette digital workspace. It includes QuickDrop for easy wireless sharing between HP devices, PhotoMatch for searching photos with AI recognition, Duet for connecting extra HP devices to one another, and Concepts to help with drawing and sketching on your 2-in-1.

All new Envy x360 laptops are available starting today, May 19. The Intel models start at about $900, while the AMD model starts at about $850. Check out the full specs below for more information.