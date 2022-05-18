HP's new Omen 16 gaming laptops get up to a 36% boost to CPU performance thanks to an upgraded cooling system
The new HP Omen 16 for 2022 has an improved cooling system and new performance hardware for smooth and robust gaming power.
- HP today announced a 2022 refresh to its HP Omen 16 gaming laptops available with Intel and AMD CPUs.
- The Omen 16 is available with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, as well as up to an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU.
- A revamped cooling system contributes to up to a 36% jump in CPU performance compared to 2021 Omen 16 models.
- These laptops are expected in Summer 2022 with a starting price of about $1,200.
HP has unveiled its refreshed Omen 16 gaming laptop lineup for 2022. HP says these laptops are suited for "rookie gamers and veterans alike," with new performance hardware, an upgraded cooling system, 16-inch high-res display options, and some extra features that make using these laptops as enjoyable as possible. The Omen 15 is already one of our picks for best gaming laptop, but HP has turned everything up for the Omen 16.
Focusing first on performance hardware, HP offers both Intel and AMD processor options. On the Intel side, you can get up to a 12th Gen Core i9-12900H while the Ryzen 9 6900HX is the top AMD option. HP's Omen Dynamic Power, built into the onboard Omen Gaming Hub app, balances CPU and GPU power to ensure you get steady performance without throttling. HP says its reworked cooling system — with a new fifth heat pipe and fourth exhaust vent — has boosted CPU performance by 36% compared to the 2021 Omen models. The new PCs also run 5% quieter and have a 14% cooler SSD temperature. HP supplied a handy chart that lays out some of the key differences between the Omen 16 2021 and 2022 models.
That's especially important now that the move has been made to faster PCIe 4.0 storage. The Intel model is available with up to 2TB of storage, while the AMD model tops out at 1TB. As for memory, you can get up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800MHz in either model. There are multiple GPU options to choose from based on your required performance and available budget. The Intel and AMD models come with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, while the AMD model also has an optional AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU.
Here's a look at the specifications as provided by HP.
|Category
|HP Omen 16 (Intel)
|HP Omen 16 (AMD)
|OS
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|12th Gen Intel
Core i7-12700H
Core i9-12900H
|AMD Ryzen 6000
Ryzen 7 6800H
Ryzen 9 6900HX
|RAM
|16GB, 32GB
DDR5-480MHz
Dual-channel
|16GB, 32GB
DDR5-480MHz
Dual-channel
|Graphics
|NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop
RTX 3050 Ti Laptop
RTX 3060
RTX 3070 Ti Laptop
|AMD Radeon RX 6650M
Up to NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop
|Storage
|Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
Two M.2 slots
|Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD
Two M.2 slots
|Display
|16.1 inches
16:9 aspect ratio
1920x1080 (FHD)
60Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits
1920x1080 (FHD)
144Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 250/300 nits
2560x1440 (QHD)
65Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, G-Sync, 100% sRGB
|16.1 inches
16:9 aspect ratio
1920x1080 (FHD)
60Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits
1920x1080 (FHD)
144Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 250/300 nits
2560x1440 (QHD)
65Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, G-Sync, 100% sRGB
|Ports
|Two Thunderbolt 4
Three USB-A (5Gbps)
RJ45 Ethernet
HDMI 2.1
3.5mm audio
|Two USB-C (10Gbps)
Three USB-A (5Gbps)
RJ45 Ethernet
HDMI 2.1
3.5mm audio
|Audio
|DTS:X Ultra
Dual speakers
Bang & Olufsen
|DTS:X Ultra
Dual speakers
Bang & Olufsen
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth
|Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth
|Camera
|Front-facing 720p
Temporal noise reduction
|Front-facing 720p
Temporal noise reduction
|Keyboard
|One-zone RGB
Four-zone RGB
Per-key RGB
|One-zone RGB
Four-zone RGB
Per-key RGB
|Battery
|70Wh
|70Wh
|Dimensions
|14.53 x 9.76 x 0.89 inches
(369mm x 248mm x 22.6mm)
|14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
(369mm x 248mm x 23.1mm)
|Weight
|5.29 pounds (2.39kg)
|5.33 pounds (2.41kg)
|Color
|Ceramic White
Shadow Black
|Mica Silver
|Availability
|Summer 2022
|Summer 2022
|Price
|From $1,200
|From $1,200
Both laptops come with optional per-key RGB lighting, though you can also stick with single-zone or four-zone RGB. It's all easily controlled with the Omen Gaming Hub Studio portion. Wi-Fi 6E is onboard for reliable wireless internet, and Bluetooth is available for connecting wireless accessories. There's also an RJ45 Ethernet port for a wired connection.
The 16.1-inch displays are geared toward gamers. While there are a couple of 1920x1080 (FHD) options with 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rates, the real draw is the 2560x1440 (QHD) screen with 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, adaptive sync, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. To further protect your eyes, an automatic brightness sensor dims and brightens your display based on ambient light.
The Intel version of the Omen 16 for 2022 is available in a new Ceramic White color, as well as the more traditional Shadow Black. The AMD version comes in a Mica Silver color. You can expect these laptops to launch in the Summer of 2022, with a starting price of about $1,200.
