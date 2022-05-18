HP's new Omen 16 gaming laptops get up to a 36% boost to CPU performance thanks to an upgraded cooling system

What you need to know

HP today announced a 2022 refresh to its HP Omen 16 gaming laptops available with Intel and AMD CPUs.

The Omen 16 is available with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, as well as up to an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU.

A revamped cooling system contributes to up to a 36% jump in CPU performance compared to 2021 Omen 16 models.

These laptops are expected in Summer 2022 with a starting price of about $1,200.

HP has unveiled its refreshed Omen 16 gaming laptop lineup for 2022. HP says these laptops are suited for "rookie gamers and veterans alike," with new performance hardware, an upgraded cooling system, 16-inch high-res display options, and some extra features that make using these laptops as enjoyable as possible. The Omen 15 is already one of our picks for best gaming laptop, but HP has turned everything up for the Omen 16.

Focusing first on performance hardware, HP offers both Intel and AMD processor options. On the Intel side, you can get up to a 12th Gen Core i9-12900H while the Ryzen 9 6900HX is the top AMD option. HP's Omen Dynamic Power, built into the onboard Omen Gaming Hub app, balances CPU and GPU power to ensure you get steady performance without throttling. HP says its reworked cooling system — with a new fifth heat pipe and fourth exhaust vent — has boosted CPU performance by 36% compared to the 2021 Omen models. The new PCs also run 5% quieter and have a 14% cooler SSD temperature. HP supplied a handy chart that lays out some of the key differences between the Omen 16 2021 and 2022 models.

That's especially important now that the move has been made to faster PCIe 4.0 storage. The Intel model is available with up to 2TB of storage, while the AMD model tops out at 1TB. As for memory, you can get up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800MHz in either model. There are multiple GPU options to choose from based on your required performance and available budget. The Intel and AMD models come with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, while the AMD model also has an optional AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU.

Here's a look at the specifications as provided by HP.

Category HP Omen 16 (Intel) HP Omen 16 (AMD) OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor 12th Gen Intel

Core i7-12700H

Core i9-12900H AMD Ryzen 6000

Ryzen 7 6800H

Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM 16GB, 32GB

DDR5-480MHz

Dual-channel 16GB, 32GB

DDR5-480MHz

Dual-channel Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 Laptop

RTX 3050 Ti Laptop

RTX 3060

RTX 3070 Ti Laptop AMD Radeon RX 6650M

Up to NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Laptop Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Two M.2 slots Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Two M.2 slots Display 16.1 inches

16:9 aspect ratio

1920x1080 (FHD)

60Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

1920x1080 (FHD)

144Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 250/300 nits

2560x1440 (QHD)

65Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, G-Sync, 100% sRGB 16.1 inches

16:9 aspect ratio

1920x1080 (FHD)

60Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits

1920x1080 (FHD)

144Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 250/300 nits

2560x1440 (QHD)

65Hz, IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits, G-Sync, 100% sRGB Ports Two Thunderbolt 4

Three USB-A (5Gbps)

RJ45 Ethernet

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm audio Two USB-C (10Gbps)

Three USB-A (5Gbps)

RJ45 Ethernet

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm audio Audio DTS:X Ultra

Dual speakers

Bang & Olufsen DTS:X Ultra

Dual speakers

Bang & Olufsen Wireless Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth Camera Front-facing 720p

Temporal noise reduction Front-facing 720p

Temporal noise reduction Keyboard One-zone RGB

Four-zone RGB

Per-key RGB One-zone RGB

Four-zone RGB

Per-key RGB Battery 70Wh 70Wh Dimensions 14.53 x 9.76 x 0.89 inches

(369mm x 248mm x 22.6mm) 14.53 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches

(369mm x 248mm x 23.1mm) Weight 5.29 pounds (2.39kg) 5.33 pounds (2.41kg) Color Ceramic White

Shadow Black Mica Silver Availability Summer 2022 Summer 2022 Price From $1,200 From $1,200

Both laptops come with optional per-key RGB lighting, though you can also stick with single-zone or four-zone RGB. It's all easily controlled with the Omen Gaming Hub Studio portion. Wi-Fi 6E is onboard for reliable wireless internet, and Bluetooth is available for connecting wireless accessories. There's also an RJ45 Ethernet port for a wired connection.

The 16.1-inch displays are geared toward gamers. While there are a couple of 1920x1080 (FHD) options with 60Hz or 144Hz refresh rates, the real draw is the 2560x1440 (QHD) screen with 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness, 100% sRGB color, adaptive sync, and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. To further protect your eyes, an automatic brightness sensor dims and brightens your display based on ambient light.

The Intel version of the Omen 16 for 2022 is available in a new Ceramic White color, as well as the more traditional Shadow Black. The AMD version comes in a Mica Silver color. You can expect these laptops to launch in the Summer of 2022, with a starting price of about $1,200.