Copilot in Microsoft Teams will help you catch up on and prepare for meetings

What you need to know

Microsoft just unveiled Copilot, a new AI tool that works across the Microsoft 365 suite of applications.

Copilot can summarize meetings within Microsoft Teams, answer questions asked by attendees, and create a meeting agenda based on chat history.

The tool can also suggest people to follow up on specific action items and help schedule check-ins.

Microsoft just unveiled Copilot at its Future of Work AI event. The tool uses artificial intelligence to generate content. It also brings Microsoft's apps closer together by allowing users to create content in one app based on information from another. The tech giant showed off Copilot for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint during its event. Copilot also works within Teams.

If you arrive late to a meeting, Copilot can create a recap of highlights that have been said by attendees. It can also answer questions that have been asked, suggest who should follow up on certain items, and list a good time for future check-ins.

Copilot is only in testing among 20 customers right now, eight of which are Fortune 500 companies. Wider testing will be available later this year.

Microsoft shared some examples of what Copilot can do within Teams: