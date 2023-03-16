Copilot in Microsoft Teams will help you catch up on and prepare for meetings
Teams will soon feature the AI-powered Copilot to help you with meetings and productivity.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just unveiled Copilot, a new AI tool that works across the Microsoft 365 suite of applications.
- Copilot can summarize meetings within Microsoft Teams, answer questions asked by attendees, and create a meeting agenda based on chat history.
- The tool can also suggest people to follow up on specific action items and help schedule check-ins.
Microsoft just unveiled Copilot at its Future of Work AI event. The tool uses artificial intelligence to generate content. It also brings Microsoft's apps closer together by allowing users to create content in one app based on information from another. The tech giant showed off Copilot for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint during its event. Copilot also works within Teams.
If you arrive late to a meeting, Copilot can create a recap of highlights that have been said by attendees. It can also answer questions that have been asked, suggest who should follow up on certain items, and list a good time for future check-ins.
Copilot is only in testing among 20 customers right now, eight of which are Fortune 500 companies. Wider testing will be available later this year.
Microsoft shared some examples of what Copilot can do within Teams:
- Summarize what I missed in the meeting. What points have been made so far? Where do we disagree on this topic?
- Create a table of pros and cons for [topic being discussed]. What else should we consider before making a decision?
- What decisions were made, and what are some suggested next steps?
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in your inbox, every day!
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).