How to watch Microsoft Build 2023

Microsoft Build is upon us. The developer-focused conference will run from today, May 23 2023 until May 25, 2023. The event kicks off with a keynote by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who is scheduled to speak at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET). The entire event is free to anyone who is interested, but you need to register through Microsoft's website to participate.

Those who register can be part of sessions and other events at the conference. If you prefer to just watch the best parts of Build 2023, Microsoft has a live stream on YouTube for the first day.

Build is all about developers, so you can expect news about a range of Microsoft products and services. Windows, Azure, AI, and the cloud should all be front and center, based on the conference's session catalog.

OpenAI President and Co-Founder Greg Brockman will also speak at Build this year, so you can expect some announcements related to ChatGPT.

Other featured speakers include Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Head of Product of the Developer Division Amanda Silver, Microsoft Executive Vice President of Cloud + AI Scott Guthrie, and Microsoft CTO and EVP of AI Kevin Scott.

As you watch Microsoft announce and highlight the latest — ahem — developments for developers, make sure to keep a browser tab open to Windows Central. We'll cover all of the major announcements from the day and the rest of Microsoft build 2023.