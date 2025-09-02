Pratik Pandey, a 35-year-old Microsoft software engineer, was found dead at the company’s Mountain View, California, campus in the early hours of August 20, 2025.

He had entered the campus the evening before and was discovered by employees around 2 a.m.

The case remains under investigation. Police have ruled out suspicious activity, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

His passing has come as a shock and has once again sparked conversations about the pressures of Silicon Valley’s work culture.

Discovery at Microsoft’s Mountain View campus and family concerns over overwork

Pandey badged into the office on the evening of August 19, 2025. He was found unresponsive by employees around 2 a.m. the following morning.

Police arrived at the scene and reported no signs of suspicious activity. The Santa Clara County medical examiner is still determining the cause of death, and Microsoft has launched its own internal review. At present, there is no evidence of a crime.

Family members have spoken out, saying Pandey often worked late nights and long hours. They believe exhaustion and overwork may have played a role in his passing. His uncle urged companies to be more mindful of staff who frequently come into the office at odd hours, suggesting that awareness alone could save lives.

Relatives also called on Microsoft and other tech firms to reassess the pressures they place on employees and to take stronger steps to support their well-being.

From Apple and Walmart to Microsoft: Pratik Pandey’s career in tech

Microsoft logo with it also being reflected (Image credit: Windows Central)

Pandey was described as very helpful by friends and colleagues. He had earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science in India before moving to the U.S. about a decade ago. He went on to complete master’s degrees at California State University, Long Beach, and San José State University.

After building early experience in the industry, he joined Apple in 2018, where he contributed to payment application architecture and cloud deployments. He later moved to Walmart Labs, working there from 2018 to 2020 on cloud-based services and deployment systems.

After his time at Apple and Walmart, Pandey joined Microsoft in 2020 as a software engineer in Mountain View. He worked on Microsoft Fabric, a platform designed to provide unified, end-to-end data analytics.

At Microsoft, he specialized in big data analytics, modern frameworks, and frontend architecture. He reported up through Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud and AI.

Broader concerns about Silicon Valley’s work culture

There are growing concerns over AI startups adopting the controversial “996” work schedule, which requires employees to work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. The practice originated in China and was eventually banned there after being linked to burnout and deaths.

Despite this, some startups in Silicon Valley appear to be embracing the model, with job listings framing long hours as part of the excitement of startup life.

A 2025 Engineering Leadership Report found that 22% of developers are experiencing critical burnout. Nearly 40% also reported working longer hours as layoffs and reduced staffing increased their workloads.

It’s no secret that Microsoft has carried out significant layoffs in recent years. For those left behind, job insecurity can weigh heavily, and the pressure to prove themselves often leads to longer hours. That combination can fuel burnout and add to the stress many employees already feel.

All in all, it’s a tragic loss and one that shouldn’t be ignored. Our thoughts are with Pratik’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. His passing is also a reminder of the importance of balance, care, and humanity in an industry that often moves too fast.