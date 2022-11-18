Microsoft Surface Black Friday UK deals are LIVE: Save £327 on a Surface Laptop Studio!
Black Friday UK: Enjoy massive savings on Surface PCs and accessories for the next week.
Black Friday is upon us! It's no longer a day, more like a week, which is why Amazon UK has now launched a plethora of deals for many of Microsoft's own Surface devices,
While Black Friday doesn't officially begin until next week, there's already a massive amount on sale, including early Black Friday deals for Xbox, PCs, and laptops as well as early Black Friday deals on Surface devices in the US, which you can already find at the Microsoft Store.
But in this article, we wanted to focus on our friends in the UK. So, we've rounded up all the great Surface deals we've found at Amazon UK so far!
Microsoft Surface PC UK deals
Surface Go 3 11% off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
The Surface Go 3 is Microsoft's latest budget 2-in-1 tablet that also doubles as a pretty great laptop when you pair it with the Surface Type Cover. For Black Friday, you can grab the entry-level model for just £329, a saving of £40 over its usual price!
Surface Laptop Studio £327 off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a 2-in-1 that's more laptop than tablet, the Surface Laptop Studio is an excellent buy with its 14.4-inch large touchscreen display that can also lay flat for drawing and writing with the Surface Pen. You can grab the entry-level mode for a whopping £327 off right now!
Surface Pro 8 27% off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 8 is a year old, but that doesn't make it any less of a worthy buy, especially when you can get up to 27% off select models! It has a gorgeous 120Hz 13-inch display, supports the new Surface Slim Pen 2, the same Type Covers as the Pro 9, and it even looks the same!
Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover Bundle 45% off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
If you prefer the older, classic design of the Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 7+ is also on sale for Black Friday for a massive 45% off, which includes the Surface Pro Type Cover! For just £749, you can get the last Surface Pro with a classic design, featuring the same processor found in the Surface Pro 8!
We'll continue to update and add to this article as we spot more Surface deals in the UK!
Microsoft Surface accessories UK deals
Some of Microsoft's own Surface accessories are also on sale for Black Friday, including peripherals designed to enhance the Surface experience. So, if you were looking to spice up your Surface device this fall, now is an excellent time to jump in and grab something.
Surface Pen 39% off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
The magic wand to any Surface. The Microsoft Surface Pen is compatible with all Surface devices from 2014 onwards, and enables the ability to ink and annotate into your favorite apps. It comes in a wide variety of colors, and can be had for just £70 this Black Friday.
Surface Earbuds £50 off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Looking to spice up your Surface portfolio with an audio accessory? Why not go for Microsoft's very own Surface Earbuds, which can now be found for £149 during these Black Friday sales. Offering premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a portable charging case.
Microsoft Surface Dock 2 32% off at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Already got a Surface PC and want to use it at your desk in the office or at home? The Microsoft Surface Dock 2 is the all-in-one solution! Using the Surface Connect port, you can expand the ports on your Surface with display out USB-C ports, USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, USB-A ports, an audio-jack, and more!
