Microsoft is removing yet another handy Windows 11 feature — the ability to view photos in the Phone Link app

News
By published

The Phone Link app is losing support for viewing photos from your phone. Microsoft says to use the File Explorer app instead.

Image of Phone Link on Windows.
Photos will no longer be viewable in the Phone Link app for some reason. (Image credit: Windows Central)

An update to the Phone Link app on Windows 11 has revealed that Microsoft is removing the built in Photo viewer soon, replacing it with the ability to view photos directly through the File Explorer instead.

Up until now, users have enjoyed being able to view everything about their phone in one place on Windows 11. The Phone Link app is used to view your phone's status and screen, as well as messages, phone calls, and historically photos. It was a great way to view all your recent pictures, and copy them to your PC.