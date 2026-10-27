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TL;DR Microsoft is testing a new Windows 11 feature that lets Microsoft 365 subscribers manage recurring billing through the Settings app.

The feature appears on surfaces such as Settings Home, Accounts, and the Start menu.

Critics may see it as another Microsoft service promotion inside Windows, while Microsoft positions it as a convenience feature.

Windows 11 feels a bit like a free-to-play game because of how many ads appear in the operating system. Between setting up a PC and using it daily, you'll run into a myriad of prompts, notifications, and suggestions to sign up for paid Microsoft services. An upcoming update will add one more prompt to Windows 11, though it's a bit different than other ads on the OS.

One of the latest Windows Insider builds adds an inline experience that allows you to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription within Windows 11's Settings app. Using the feature will save you the hassle of jumping into a web browser to manage your subscription.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft does not position these types of prompts as ads. Instead, the company highlights them as ways to ensure the best experience across the Microsoft ecosystem. I consider anything that nudges users toward paying for a product or service to be an ad, regardless of how it's labeled.

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Here's how Microsoft describes the latest Microsoft 365 prompt:

"We're introducing a new inline experience that makes it easier for Microsoft 365 subscribers to manage their subscriptions in Windows. Subscribers who have recurring billing turned off can now turn it back on directly in Windows Settings, without leaving for a separate webpage. To get started, select Turn on recurring billing or Set up recurring billing from the Windows Settings Home page, the Accounts page, or the Start menu."

Windows 11 will soon let Microsoft 365 subscribers manage recurring billing directly through the Settings app. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The inline experience related to Microsoft 365 is a bit different since it is a way to manage an existing subscription rather than simply a prompt to sign up for a new one. I'm curious if that distinction matters to general users.

I would prefer that Windows 11 was a clean experience free from ads or prompts to use Microsoft services. During the latest Windows Central Podcast, our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino jokingly asked if Zac Bowden would want notifications to sign up for OneDrive to appear on Project Helix.

Many people I've spoken with and seen online share similar sentiments.

An oddly annoying part of many prompts within Windows 11 is that they still appear even if you already subscribe to the service in question.

If you are fully engrossed in the Microsoft ecosystem, there are benefits to the prompts in Windows 11, but I still think people would prefer the option to have a clean OS. The new experience for managing Microsoft 365 subscriptions will test how people view these types of features in Windows 11.

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