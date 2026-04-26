“Your apps should update themselves” — Winget-AutoUpdate is the missing piece for automatic app updates on Windows 11
Features
By Mauro Huculak published
A free tool that finally fixes automatic app updates to winget on Windows 11.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with Windows Central
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
YOUR NEXT READ:
A free tool that finally fixes automatic app updates to winget on Windows 11.