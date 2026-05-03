Your PC is an Xbox, your Android is a Windows Phone, and Windows K2 is here to save Windows 11
Features
By Sean Endicott published
A wild week of Windows and OS news was full of mods, major updates, and reviving old software and hardware.
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A wild week of Windows and OS news was full of mods, major updates, and reviving old software and hardware.