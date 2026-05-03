Jump to:

Your PC is an Xbox, your Android is a Windows Phone, and Windows K2 is here to save Windows 11

Features
By published

A wild week of Windows and OS news was full of mods, major updates, and reviving old software and hardware.

Windows 11
Windows K2, Xbox Mode, OG Xbox mods, and a wave of Windows Phone nostalgia made Windows 11 unexpectedly fun this week.
Jump to: