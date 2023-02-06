Windows Central Podcast #298: Windows 11 Moment 2 and Samsung Unpacked
Episode 298: Who wants a $280 mouse?
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and in this week's episode, Dan and Zac dive into the latest Windows 11 news, an array of new Razer devices, including a shocking $280 mouse, the latest from Samsung, Xbox's surprise hit, and so much more!
Links
- Galaxy Book3 Pro and Pro360 unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 | Windows Central
- Hi-Fi Rush Xbox review: Riding the musical highs of Microsoft's hit new IP | Windows Central
- Razer’s Viper Mini Signature Edition is a batsh*t crazy $279 mouse unlike anything you’ve seen | Windows Central
- The Razer Edge has finally got me back into gaming — here’s why | Windows Central
