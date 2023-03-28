Windows Central Podcast #305: No new Surface PCs this spring

Windows 11 news, Bing AI news, and what's next for Surface?

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the Windows 11 news and the 'aCropalypse' bug, what to expect from Surface this spring, the latest developments with Bing Chat AI, preview Microsoft Loop, and more!

