Windows Central Podcast #305: No new Surface PCs this spring
Windows 11 news, Bing AI news, and what's next for Surface?
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode, Dan and Zac discuss the Windows 11 news and the 'aCropalypse' bug, what to expect from Surface this spring, the latest developments with Bing Chat AI, preview Microsoft Loop, and more!
Links
- Windows 11 Snipping Tool 'aCropalypse' Bug - Windows Central
- Microsoft Loop - Windows Central
- Bing Chat AI Can Generate Images - Windows Central
- Microsoft News Roundup - Windows Central
Hosts:
Find us elsewhere:
- Download directly: Audio
- Listen via Spotify
- Subscribe via iTunes (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe via Google Play Music (opens in new tab)
- Subscribe via Pocket Casts
- Watch the live stream video archive
Windows Central Newsletter
Get the best of Windows Central in your inbox, every day!
Senior Editor
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.