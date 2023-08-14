Windows Central Podcast #322: The beginning of the end of Skype?

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode Dan and Zac discuss whether Skype is not long for this world, Windows 365 Switch, Windows 11 cutting support for 44 CPUs, the potential final update for the Surface Duo, Quake 2 remaster coming to Xbox Game Pass, review the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Dell Latitude 9440, and more!

