Windows Central Podcast #322: The beginning of the end of Skype?
Episode 322: Skype, Windows 11, Surface Duo, and more!
We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and on this week's episode Dan and Zac discuss whether Skype is not long for this world, Windows 365 Switch, Windows 11 cutting support for 44 CPUs, the potential final update for the Surface Duo, Quake 2 remaster coming to Xbox Game Pass, review the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 & Dell Latitude 9440, and more!
Links
- Microsoft News Roundup: Windows 365 Switch and Windows 11 cutting support for 44 CPUs - Windows Central
- Microsoft ships Surface Duo July update in August as support for device limps along - Windows Central
- Surface Duo is (effectively) dead, but you can get a Samsung Galaxy Fold 5 instead - Windows Central
- Quake 2 now available on Xbox Game Pass - Windows Central
