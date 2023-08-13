Microsoft News Roundup: Windows 365 Switch, sad Starcraft fans, and Windows 11 cutting support for 44 CPUs

We're ramping up in the world of Windows and Xbox news. The slower days of summer in the northern hemisphere are almost entirely behind us, paving the way for product announcements and back-to-school season. This week Microsoft released a preview of Windows 365 Switch and made changes to the trial for Xbox Game Pass. The company also cut Windows 11 support for 44 CPUs.

Windows 365 Switch

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel and Beta Channel have a new feature to play with. In addition to Insider builds rolling out to both channels, Microsoft began testing Windows 365 Switch among certain Insiders. The feature allows you to jump between a local desktop and a Windows 365 cloud PC with a mouse-click, keyboard command, or gesture.

With Windows 365 Switch, hopping back and forth between a local desktop and a cloud PC should feel the same as switching between virtual desktops.

Xbox dampens dreams of Starfield

Starfield is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but you won't be able to play it for one month for $1. That's because Microsoft cut the length of the $1 trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in half. The trial for PC Game Pass has been shortened as well. That means anyone taking advantage of the trial will only be able to play Starfield for $1 for 14 days.

44 CPUS no longer support Windows 11

Microsoft removed 44 Intel Ceon processors from its list of support CPUs for Windows 11 this week. All of the chips removed are from Intel's 8th generation of CPIUs. It's not entirely clear why Microsoft made this change. The company set a strict set of requirements for Windows 11 when the operating system launched, but it hasn't removed CPUs from its list of supported devices up to this point.

Intel Xeon chips are generally found in servers, workstations, and embedded systems, so everyday users won't be directly affected by the change. But unless the removals were a mistake, it shows that Microsoft is willing to cut support for CPUs that have previously been supported.

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5, and Tab S9 launch

This week we saw the launch of Samsung's new Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, and Galaxy Watch 6 lineup all went up for sale. Many of them have trade-in deals and other bundles. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 each come with four months of Microsoft 365 Basic, four months of YouTube Premium, and two months of Adobe Lightroom.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 does not have the same aspect ratio as the Surface Duo, it will likely be the foldable of choice for many who move on from the Duo. Samsung has a much better history of supporting its folding phones than Microsoft does.

Lastly, Samsung unveiled a pair of smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic stood out because it brought back the popular rotating bezels that were removed with the previous generation.

You can get up to $250 off the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with an eligible trade-in. That's a large discount considering the smartwatches start at $299.99.

Reviews & Editorials

Our experts take a hands-on look at the latest gadgets and games every week. A dual-mode wireless gaming headset, an impressive Windows on ARM 2-in-1, and a 27-inch monitor round out our recent coverage.

Deals of the week

With back-to-school season here, there are a ton of deals right now. In most cases, you don't have to be a student to enjoy the discounts. This week, a couple of lovely ultrawide monitors saw their prices slashed, as well as the Dell XPS Desktop.

