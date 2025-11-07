After Windows 98’s live demo crash, Bill Gates had Microsoft build a secret test lab to prevent future embarrassment — "That must be why we're not shipping yet."

The Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) is synonymous with Microsoft's Windows operating system. The full-screen error is designed to alert users of a critical system failure related to a specific operation, with the potential to cause a device crash and forced reboot.

Did you know that there are three different types of Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors? The Windows 3.1 Ctrl+Alt+Del screen, aka the screen of unhappiness, the Windows 95 kernel error (which most users consider the blue screen of death), and the Windows NT kernel error, which was authored by John Vert.

Earlier this year, Microsoft decided to change the iconic blue error screen to a simplified black one with the aim of ensuring third-party security software follows the new rules designed to stop bad updates and drivers from taking down the OS. But I digress...