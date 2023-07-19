You can now follow Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Threads

What you need to know

Threads is the latest social media app to burst onto the scenes, amassing over 100 million users in less than one week.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently joined Threads.

In his first post on the platform, Nadella announced the expansion of Microsoft's AI partnership with Meta, which owns Threads.

Threads quickly gained 100 million users after launching earlier this month. That number is presumably higher, given the historic rate at which the Meta-made social media app grew following its initial release. We know for certain that one specific user joined the platform, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

You can now follow the Chairman and CEO of Microsoft on Threads. Nadella only has 7,907 followers at the time of publication, so you can give his profile a boost with a click if you'd like.

In his first post on the platform, Nadella announced the expansion of Microsoft's AI partnership with Meta. Specifically, his post focused on Meta bringing its Llama LLM models to Azure.

"What a great day to join Threads!" said the CEO. "We're thrilled to expand our AI partnership with Meta, as we bring their Llama family of large language models to Azure, and deliver on our vision to be the preferred cloud for both frontier and open models."

Nadella also linked to a Microsoft blog post about the expanded partnership.

Threads doesn't support embedding content onto webpages yet, so you'll have to hop on over to Nadella's profile to see the post.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded to Nadella, stating, "grateful to have both you and Microsoft as a partner to get tools like Llama 2 in more people's hands."

While Threads is available on iOS and Android, there is not an app for it on Windows. But you can use Threads on your Windows 11 PC by using the Windows Subsystem for Android.

