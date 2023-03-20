Everything new for Bing: Faster responses, increased limits, and sharing chats through Facebook, Twitter, and more

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out several improvements to Bing Chat last week.

The service is now faster, supports more chats per session, and has improved contextual understanding.

It's now easier to share Bing Chat responses through social media as well.

Microsoft ships improvements to Bing Chat preview each week. Last week, the chatbot gained support for more chats per session, increased its speed when set to "Balanced," and got better at understanding messages in context.

Microsoft also added a new option to share chat responses through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, or email.

The Sidebar of the Edge browser gained Bing Chat and Compose last week as well. To use those features, you must sign up for the new Bing and be granted access by Microsoft.

The company clarified why some people are able to sign up for the new Bing without waiting. The Bing Blog post recapping last week's changes noted that Microsoft is testing an onboarding experience that allows some people to receive access right away.

Since that accelerated onboarding is in limited testing, you should follow our guide on how to sign up for the new Bing to get access by adding your name to the wait list. If you're lucky, you won't have to wait at all.

Here's everything that rolled out to Bing last week: