Microsoft Edge Dev improves Read Aloud feature on Android and iOS in its latest update
The latest update to Edge Dev brings the browser to 108.0.1438.1.
What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge Dev just received an update to version 108.0.1438.1.
- The update adds two new management policies and a small handful of other fixes.
- Microsoft also improved the Read Aloud feature on iOS and Android.
Microsoft just released Build 108.0.1438.1 of Edge (opens in new tab) to Dev Channel Insiders. The update is relatively minor, but it does have a pair of new management policy options. It also improves the Read Aloud feature on iOS and Android.
Edge Dev 108.0.1438.1: Added Features
- Added a management policy to disable Web Select
- Added Games to
- Added a management policy to control Workspaces
- Added an experimental API to WebView2 for creating Shared Memory buffers with JavaScript objects
- Improved Read Aloud UX on Android
Edge Dev 108.0.1438.1: Improved reliability
- Improved Read Aloud highlighting in iOS
- Fixed an issue on HoloLens where restarting the device while Edge was still open caused Edge to be unable to navigate.
- Fixed an issue where the edge://management page would not load
- Fixed Find on Page tool that was showing results from a different tab than the one that was on
- Fixed an issue where the Shopping prompt repeatedly appeared on the same page
- Improved iOS writing assistant
- Fixed an issue where Setting DownloadRestrictions group policy to BlockPotentiallyDangerousDownloads blocks all RDP file downloads
- Fixed issue where none of the buttons on the Send Feedback dialog worked
- Fixed issue for 8K video option that was not available on YouTube videos
- Fixed scrollbar issue that was getting thin when scrolling
- Fixed the Super Resolution was crashing the browser
Edge Dev 108.0.1438.1: Changed behavior
- Fixed a crash when using Edge Bar
- Fixed a crash when signing up for Microsoft Rewards
- Fixed an issue where audio is sometimes distorted when using Efficiency Mode
- Fixed an issue on mobile when Read Aloud options sometimes do not work
- Fixed a crash when checking out using the Shopping tools and features
- Fixed a crash when creating a new browser profile
- Fixed an issue where passwords fail to be imported from a CSV file
- Fixed an issue on mobile where Guided Switch doesn't properly redirect to the expected page if the page requires a sign-in
- Fixed a crash when the Translate popup appears
- Fixed a crash when creating a new browser profile
- Fixed a crash when navigating to edge://support/version
- Fixed a crash when using the Command Palette in an InPrivate window
- Fixed a crash when showing the address bar dropdown
- Fixed the issue where placing the cursor on the far right of the screen and then using the scroll wheel doesn't scroll the page
- Fixed an issue where Netflix playback fails with error D7355-1204
- Fixed an issue where Visual Search sometimes doesn't open when it should
- Obsoleted the Built-in Certificate Viewer policy
- Fixed issue where only occurred when using the built-in duplicator tool
- Fixed issue when browser was crashing when closing, and receiving a prompt to restore tabs unexpectedly
- Fixed Issue where pinning wizard was not loading in Browser
- Obsoleting the NewSmartScreenEnabled policy
- Fixed crash of happened when opening the sidebar
- Fixed Error with certificate not showing in the certificate picker if they had a long name, so they will show now
- Fixed print preview dialog that was crashing (going blank) for certain PDFs
- Fixed iOS password details so the view does not show an empty page
- Fixed Android issue with Read Aloud would no longer work if you lost and re-connected to the network while it was reading
- Fixed crash when autofilling passwords
- Fixed add new folder and back text trimmed when bold text for iOS
- Fixed bugs WebView2 apps would throw errors if their paths used Unicode characters
- Enable NewTabPageAppLauncherEnabled policy
- Fixed bugs for sites that certain sites like YouTube wouldn't load
- Fixed opening a PWA would crash the browser
- Fixed crash on launch when certain applications were installed
- Changed behavior for Restore session when clicking on recently closed suggestion
- Fixed a bug in WebView apps where certain dialogs like the File picker aren't appearing when the app is running with admin privileges
- Fixed an issue with WebView apps where they fail to load if the path contains certain characters
- Fixed Special handling for "Save as PDF" is done to print with respect to the selected percentage and not any other defaults
- Fixed iOS issue when getting stuck in a sign-in loop when trying to sign into the browser
- Fixed iOS issues when there was a crash on launch
- Fixed hide transition when leaving scrollable area
- Fixed Android Crash when using accessibility features
Microsoft Edge Dev (opens in new tab)
There are several Insider versions of Edge to choose from. Edge Dev sits in the middle between Beta and Canary, so you get new features to test with a bit more stability.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.