Microsoft almost triples the number of templates in PowerPoint for iOS

You can now spice up your PowerPoint presentation on iOS using the just released template collection.

Microsoft has bumped the available templates in PowerPoint for iOS from 24 to 71.

This new feature is already available for Insiders running version 2.74 (23051101) or later.

A little over a week ago, Microsoft shipped several new features to PowerPoint for web users, including the capability to undo and redo ink strokes in presentations directly from the Draw tab, a laser pointer in slideshow mode designed to help presenters draw attention to certain sections in the slides, and more.

And now, Microsoft has shipped another new capability for PowerPoint for iOS users. This time, a new template collection.

Previously, users only had access to 24 templates, but the company has bumped them to 71. Microsoft added that the newly added templates are "socially friendly and ready," making them handy for creating "create posters, flyers, invitations, celebratory posts, and much more."

Launch the application on your device to access the new template collection and tap on the New > + sign. From this point, you'll have access to a wide array of templates.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Moreover, you can further customize the template you've selected to meet your preference. The feature is currently rolling out to Insiders running on version 2.74 (23051101) or later. Features like these roll out gradually, so you may not see the new templates just yet.

At the beginning of this month, Microsoft debuted a special theme across Microsoft 365 apps for Mac and iOS to commemorate Pride Month. You can apply the theme across Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and the Microsoft 365 app.