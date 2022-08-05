Microsoft OneNote's new Dictate feature supports AI-powered voice commands

What you need to know

A new Dictate feature is rolling out to Microsoft OneNote.

The feature supports AI-powered voice commands to control dictation, such as deleting text or undoing a recent step.

Dictate is available for anyone using OneNote for the web and Insiders using OneNote for Windows.

Microsoft has a new Dictate feature in the works for OneNote. At the moment, the tool is available for anyone using OneNote for the web and Insiders using OneNote for Windows. It supports AI-powered voice commands that can be used to format and edit text, such as deleting a word or undoing a recent step. Microsoft plans to add more voice commands to Dictate over the coming months.

Dictate works with over 50 languages and provides an alternative way to input text within OneNote.

"Now it’s easy to break away from the keyboard and stay in the flow by using Dictate with AI-backed voice commands to add, format, edit, and organize your text," explains Sofia Thomas, Product Manager of Microsoft's Office Voice Team. "Over the next few months, we’ll be adding new voice commands as well as some that are already available in other Office apps to OneNote."

Microsoft outlines the steps to use AI voice dictation in its Insider blog post (opens in new tab):

To launch the dictation experience in OneNote, click the Dictate button on the Home tab.

button on the tab. Click the Dictation Settings button to adjust your preferences.

button to adjust your preferences. Start speaking to create your notes.

When you’re done dictating, say “stop dictation” or click the Stop Dictation button on the Dictation tab.

To use the feature, you need to have a stable internet connection and, of course, a working microphone.

Dictate is rolling out to everyone using OneNote for the web. It's only available for Insiders running Beta Channel Version 2207 (Build 15427.10001) on OneNote for Windows.