Microsoft To Do adds She-Hulk theme on iOS and Android

What you need to know

The most recent update to Microsoft To Do on iOS and Android adds a She-Hulk theme to the app.

The same update also fixes a bug that affected sharing on Microsoft To Do for iOS.

Microsoft and Disney partnered together for the cross-promotion of products from each company.

Microsoft and Disney have taken the next step in their promotional partnership centered around She-Hulk. Microsoft To Do users can now use a She-Hulk theme within the app. When To Do is set to the She-Hulk theme, a stylized photo appears throughout the application. It includes Jennifer Walters in her human form as well as She-Hulk.

Disney and Microsoft have several promotions connecting She-Hulk with Microsoft products. An ad featuring the super-powered character shows her using a Surface Pro 8, Windows 11, and the Microsoft Store. Several Microsoft products appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which currently has new episodes each week on Disney+. No spoilers, but you can spot a Surface Studio in the first episode of the show if you know where to look.

(Image credit: Microsoft via OnMSFT)

There seems to be an issue with the theme rolling out to everyone. OnMSFT wasn't able to see the option to enable the theme at first, and we ran into a similar issue. The theme also appears to be limited to the mobile versions of To Do, so Windows users are left out.

New episodes of She-Hulk premiere each Thursday on Disney+. Perhaps Walters will use Microsoft To Do to track her tasks and reminders as she navigates the legal world. Anything is possible.