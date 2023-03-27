New Microsoft Teams promises double the speed and a fresh look
Microsoft just unveiled a new version of Teams that's up to twice as fast.
What you need to know
- Microsoft just announced a new version of Microsoft Teams.
- It is up to two times faster than the previous version of Teams while using 50% less memory.
- The new Teams also received a visual overhaul that makes it look like a native app on Windows 11.
Microsoft just unveiled a new version of Teams that the company promises will be faster than its predecessor while using fewer resources. The tech giant rebuilt Teams "from the ground up," which allowed the company to optimize the application and prepare it for new features.
The first public preview build of the new Microsoft Teams is rolling out today, March 27, 2023. Those already in the public preview program will see the toggle to try the new Teams today. The targeted release program will receive access in mid-April 2023.
Admins can use the Teams update management policy to swap users to the new Teams if they'd like.
The new Teams is currently set to roll out to general users later this year.
"We have been listening to your feedback which has culminated in a reimagining of Teams from the ground up. The new app is built on a foundation of speed, performance, flexibility, and intelligence—delivering up to two times faster performance while using 50 percent less memory so you can save time and collaborate more efficiently," said Microsoft (opens in new tab).
The company highlighted that the changes found in the new version of Teams pave the way for new AI experiences within the app, such as the recently announced Copilot.
A Tech Community post (opens in new tab) highlights some specific improvements:
- Install app up to 3X faster
- Launch app up to 2X faster
- Join meetings up to 2X faster
- Switch chats/channels up to 1.7X faster
- Consume up to 50% less memory
- Consume up to 70% less disk space
Microsoft demonstrated the new Teams outpacing the old teams in a side-by-side video:
In its blog post announcing the new Teams, Microsoft highlighted some figures about the service. Teams now has 280 million monthly active users. There are over 100,000 apps that integrate with Teams and 1,900 apps in the Teams app store.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).