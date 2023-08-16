New Windows 11 Game Bar feature makes PC gaming more social
Microsoft Teams isn't just for work or school. It's been infused into the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11.
What you need to know
- Microsoft debuted a new gaming widget in the Xbox Game Bar called Microsoft Teams Play Together.
- It's designed to provide users with a platform where they can interact with other users via chat or video and even allows them to share their screens while playing games.
- You'll need a personal Microsoft account to access the platform's offerings.
The Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 is a powerful tool for gamers. It includes a variety of built-in features for screen recording, monitoring performance, and more. It can also be enhanced with widgets. The latest widget, Microsoft Teams Play Together, brings video calling and screen sharing right into the Xbox Game Bar.
The folks over at MSPowerUser spotted the Microsoft Store listing for Microsoft Teams Play Together that's now live.
"Xbox Game Bar and Microsoft Teams (free) partnered together so you and your friends have a place to hang out while watching and playing games. You'll have to create or sign into your personal Microsoft account to get the Teams Play Together widget," reads the app's description.
"Screenshare your gameplay via Teams while playing on a Windows 11 PC, and keep the conversation going with video calls which you’ll see via the Game Bar’s video overlay."
Essentially, Microsoft Teams Play Together provides users with a platform where they can interact via chat or video when gaming.
This new widget for the Xbox Game Bar on Windows 11 let's you hold video calls and share your screen while gaming on your PC.
What's more, users have the capability to engage others by inviting them to watch. However, it's worth noting that you must create or sign in to your personal Microsoft account to access the new entry, as highlighted in the app's description in the Microsoft Store.
Microsoft listed the following as the main offerings that ship with the widget:
- See videos of friends overlaid on top of game
- Generate and share a link with anyone on any device
- Up to 20 people can join your call
- Continue the conversation post-call via chat
You can also check out Microsoft's FAQ page for Play Together in Microsoft Teams for additional information.
Microsoft 365 Personal | From $70/year
Microsoft 365 Personal comes with the Office suite and 1TB of OneDrive storage. It allows you to work from several devices, including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. It also includes a long list of other apps and services, such as Editor, Microsoft Forms, and Microsoft Teams.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and not busy following the ever-emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.