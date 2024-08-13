This new Microsoft Teams feature will help you stay on top of meetings

Microsoft Teams will soon have an expanded gallery view when using the minimized meeting window.

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams has a new expanded gallery view when using the minimized meeting window.

The minimized meeting window is a small window that stays at the top of Microsoft Teams when you need to navigate to other parts of the app.

The new features are available for Windows and macOS users who are members of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release.

Microsoft wants to make it a bit easier to stay on top of your Teams meetings. Microsoft 365 Insiders can test out an enhanced presenter and attendee experience that features an expanded gallery view within Teams. The expanded gallery view shows up to four meeting participants and a Me Video tile, though the default view is still to show just a one-tile active speaker view.

When you're in a Teams meeting, you can keep a minimized meeting window on your screen while you navigate to other parts of the app. This window sits at the top of the Teams app and shows meeting participants, reactions, raised hands, and a preview of your own video. Now, with expanded gallery view, you can see more within the minimized meeting window.

Here are some of the things you can do with the expanded gallery view, as listed by Microsoft:

See more participants in the current meeting (up to 4).

Be aware of raised hands from participants and be able to lower them.

See reactions from participants.

Directly mute noisy participants.

See a preview of your own video.

Receive relevant in-meeting notifications.

Access relevant controls such as toggle AV modalities.

Leave the meeting from the call monitor.

When you have the minimized meeting window on your screen, you can use the view switcher and select "Show participant gallery" to open the expanded view. Presenters will see the expanded gallery view by default but can select to only show the active presenter or choose between other options if they'd like.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

The expanded gallery view in the mini meeting window shows up to four meeting participants. (Image credit: Microsoft)

To use the new view options within Teams, you need to be a member of the Teams Public Preview or Microsoft 365 Targeted release. The new features are available for Teams on Windows and macOS.