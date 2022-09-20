Microsoft confirms Windows 10 version 22H2 will launch in October

In a brief mention buried in a blog post about the new Windows 11 update, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10 version 22H2 will begin rolling out to customers next month. Unfortunately, it still hasn’t detailed what will be new with this release, outside of the fact that it will reset the support lifecycle clock for consumers and enterprises who need it.

Microsoft plans to continue releasing new versions of Windows 10 up until the end of 2025, when support for the OS is scheduled to expire. Now that Windows 11 is on the market, these annual feature updates for Windows 10 are expected to be very minor in scope and are unlikely to include any notable surface-level features or changes.

Version 22H2 for Windows 10, just like version 21H2 before it, will ship as a servicing style release. This means it won't require a large download and is overall much less risky to install. The download will be small in size, and the installation process should only take a couple of minutes.

Windows 10 PCs that are eligible for Windows 11 will be able to upgrade to the new version 22H2 release of Windows 11 directly starting today. PCs that were ineligible for Windows 11 last year will continue to be ineligible for the new Windows 11 update, however.