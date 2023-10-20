Android apps on Windows 11 get a graphics boost

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out an update for Windows Subsystem on Android (WSA) this week that improves the system's reliability and graphics. The update also adds support for sharing .cer files to Android and brings Android 13 Platform updates.

Overall, it's a relatively minor update, but it's nice to see WSA continue to receive support and development. Here's everything that's new, as outlined by Microsoft:

Platform reliability improvements.

Allow .cer files to be shared to Android.

Graphics improvements.

Android Geocoder APIs (Geocoder | Android Developers) provide valid data for all applications. Be sure to check the terms of use for using Bing Maps data. (Microsoft Software License Terms Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Android™ – Microsoft Support).

Android 13 Platform Updates.

We have a guide on how to get started with Android apps on Windows 11 if you've never used WSA. You can also sideload Android apps onto Windows 11 once you've set up Windows Subsystem for Android.

Are Android apps on Windows 11 worth it?

I'm still not sure who is dying for Android apps on Windows 11. There was a time that the concept seemed interesting, I even had a list of the five Android apps I wanted most on Windows. But I struggle to find specific Android apps that I want to use on my PC. With Progressive Web Apps becoming more popular and other applications and programs being available on Windows, the list of must-have Android apps on Windows 11 is short, if not nonexistent.

But maybe my specific workflow is PC-centric. There's also a chance that I am unaware of an Android app that's worth using on Windows 11. Do you use Android apps on your PC? Is there a must-have Android app on Windows 11? Let me know in the comments below.