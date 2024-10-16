How to reset Photos app to fix problems on Windows 11 and 10

On Windows 11 (and 10), the Photos app is the default experience for organizing and editing your pictures, but if it's causing problems, you have a few ways to resolve them, and in this guide, I will show you how.

If the Photos app keeps crashing or freezing, or you notice performance problems loading images, or you can't get a specific feature to work, it could be an issue with the current app setup.

In this case, assuming that you already downloaded the latest updates from the Microsoft Store and restarted the computer, Windows 11 offers a few ways to fix the most common issues, including repair, resetting, and reinstalling the application. Neither of these methods will delete your photos from your computer.

In this how-to guide, I will explain the different ways you can quickly repair the Photos app on your Windows computer.

How to repair Photos app on Windows

To repair the Photos app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the menu button for the Photos app and click on Advanced options.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Repair button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, reopen the app, and it should work properly.

How to reset Photos app on Windows

To reset the Photos app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the menu button for the Photos app and click on Advanced options.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Reset button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

After you complete the steps, the system will reset the application, deleting its data but not your pictures.

How to reinstall Photos app on Windows

To reinstall the Photos app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the menu button for the Photos app and click the Uninstall option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Uninstall button again. Open the Microsoft Store app. Search for Microsoft Photos in the search box. Click on the top result. Click the Install button.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the Photos app should start working correctly, whether you use Windows 11 or 10.

If the problem persists, then this could be a bug in this app, and time may be needed for Microsoft to release an update that addresses the issue.

