How to use Suggested Actions on Windows 11 2022 Update

As part of the Windows 11 2022 Update (version 22H2), Microsoft made available a feature drop with several new features, including Suggested Actions.

"Suggested Actions" is a feature that pops up an inline flyout menu with suggestions to make phone calls or create a calendar event when copying a phone number, date, or time to the clipboard.

When copying a phone number, you will see options to make a phone call with the Phone Link, Microsoft Teams, or another supported app. On the other hand, when copying data or time, the flyout will suggest creating a calendar event using a supported application with the information already filled in.

This guide will walk you through the steps to manage and use the Suggested Actions feature on Windows 11 version 22H2.

How to use Suggested Actions on Windows 11

To use Suggested Actions on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open a web page, email, or text editor app. Select a phone number, date, or time. Right-click the selection and choose the Copy option.

Select the app to complete the action from the line menu.

(Optional) if the app is listed, click the button on the right to open the drop-down menu with more options.

Once you complete the steps, the application will open to finish the action, including making a call or creating a calendar event.

How to turn on or off Suggested Actions on Windows 11

To manage Suggested Actions on your computer running version 22H2, use the steps:

Open Settings. Click on System. Click the Clipboard page on the right side.

Turn on or off the Suggested actions toggle switch to enable or disable the feature.

After you complete the steps, the feature will enable or disable according to your configuration.

If you can't find the settings or Suggested Actions are not working, you probably don't have the update that enables the feature. Suggested Actions is available after installing the feature drop update after upgrading to the Windows 11 2022 Update.

