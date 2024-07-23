Is this a handy new feature or another Windows 11 ad?

The Microsoft Store will soon show a flyout with suggested content when you search for apps.

Microsoft shipped Windows 11 Build 22635.3936 to Insiders in the Beta Channel recently.

The update tests a new design for the "Open with" dialog.

Insiders running the latest version of the Microsoft Store will also see a new flyout that appears when searching for apps in the store.

Many debate if suggestions such as the one seen in the flyout are ads, useful suggestions, or a mixture of the two.

Microsoft rolled out Windows 11 Build 22635.3936 to Insiders in the Beta Channel this week. The biggest change that appears within the latest Insider build of Windows 11 isn't a Windows 11 feature at all. Instead, it's a new feature within the Microsoft Store. The full changes seen in the build are listed below, but they're relatively minor, so I'll focus on the Microsoft Store change.

Starting with version 22406.xxxx.x of the Microsoft Store, you'll see a new flyout that shows suggested apps. The Microsoft Store already displays suggestions based on the app you search for, but the flyout adds another section for content. Microsoft did not specify if the apps that appear within the flyout appear organically or as a result of paid advertising.

Microsoft is testing a new flyout within the Microsoft Store that shows suggested content. (Image credit: Microsoft)

"When you’re searching for content in the Store Search box, a new flyout at the bottom of the search display suggests content you may be interested in," explained Microsoft.

Ads in Windows 11

Microsoft has a growing number of "suggestions" within Windows 11. Many consider these types of prompts to be advertisements, including myself, but there is debate on the topic. The Start menu already had apps pinned after a fresh install when Microsoft decided to start showing suggested apps in the Recommended section of the menu. The tech giant also added a prompt suggesting people sign up for Game Pass that lives within the Windows 11 Settings app. The operating system has several prompts that pop up suggesting you sign up for OneDrive or other Microsoft services.

In addition to suggestions within Windows 11, Microsoft's built-in apps on the operating system are starting to show more ads. Microsoft redesigned its Weather app to show more ads. The Microsoft Store now shows suggested content in a new flyout that's in testing among Insiders.

The increased number of ads within Windows 11 has led users to look for bloat-free solutions or third-party apps that replace the Start menu.

Do you view suggestions like the ones seen in the Microsoft Store's search flyout as advertisements? Let us know in the comments below. We'd love to hear suggestions on the direction you think Microsoft should take Windows 11.

Windows 11 Build 22635.3936: Changes and improvements

General

We are trying out updated designs for the “Open with” dialog where the group headers are removed, among a few other changes.

Taskbar & System Tray

We have temporarily disabled the more simplified system tray with shortened date/time change that began rolling out with Build 22635.3930 to address several issues. We will begin re-enabling this on a future flight. If you saw this change previously, it will likely disappear after updating to this build today.

There are several known issues with the build, which is normal for updates shipped to Windows Insiders. Microsoft lists all the known issues in its blog post about the update.