Microsoft increases availability of Windows 11 2022 Update

The Windows 11 2022 Update is rolling out to more PCs.

Microsoft explained that it is increasing the availability of the update to eligible systems in a recent update.

Some people have run into issues with the Windows 11 2022 Update, so it may be worth waiting to install it.

The Windows 11 2022 Update is making its way to more PCs. Microsoft recently updated a doc to explain which systems will see the new version of Windows. An increased number of eligible Windows devices will see the Windows 11 2022 Update when users manually check for an update. There are, however, some holds in place to prevent PCs from running into issues.

Microsoft rolled out the Windows 11 2022 Update last month. Since then, several bugs have been found, including an issue that slowed down file transfers, a printer bug, and a problem that caused stuttering and lower frame rates on gaming PCs. If Microsoft suspects that your system will run into an issue, it may put a safeguard hold in place to prevent the update.

The following status was added by Microsoft (opens in new tab) on October 4, 2022:

"We are entering a new phase of the rollout for Windows 11, version 22H2 and we are increasing its availability to all who check for updates on eligible Windows devices. Note that, if we detect that your device might have an issue, such as an application incompatibility, we might put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved. Information regarding safeguard holds is available below on this page."

Microsoft's plan from the beginning was to roll out the Windows 11 2022 Update gradually, so it doesn't come as a surprise to see the update expand to more systems over time. If you can't wait for Microsoft to send the update your way, you can force the Windows 11 2022 Update onto your PC.