Modern file explorer 'Files' receives update to version 2.3 on Windows 11

What you need to know

Third-party file explorer Files has received an update to version 2.3.

The update adds a compact spacing feature, a new bulk actions experience, and a double-click gesture to navigate through a directory.

The app also has a redesigned tab control experience and the option to display tags on the sidebar.

Files is a popular third-party file explorer for Windows 11. It delivers a modern experience that's optimized for touch or a mouse and keyboard. Today, the app received an upgrade to version 2.3, which adds a new bulk action experience and a compact spacing feature.

As the name suggests, compact spacing allows people to view more content on a screen at once by resizing elements of the app.

Following the update, Files has a redesigned conflicts dialog that allows users to apply the same action to all conflicts. Previously, clicking a dropdown box for each item was required. This interface is also more versatile than the similar feature in the built-in File Explorer for Windows 11.

New bulk actions feature in Files (Image credit: Files Community)

Here are all of the other changes that come with Files v2.3:

Improved the reliability and speed of drag and drop

Added a pull to refresh gesture

Removed the minimize and maximize buttons from the properties window

Added an animation when clicking on the setting and search buttons

Added an option to always show icons instead of thumbnails

Improved the spacing in the pathbar

Added a chevron to the pathbar to better indicate that there is a flyout menu

Reduced the spacing between widgets on the home page

Double clicking the grid splitter will now reset panes in the dual pane layout to the default width

More file types are now displayed in the “new” item context menu

Double clicking in a blank space will now go up one directory in the file tree

Adding a tag to a file no longer changes the date modified property

Added a shortcut to open folders in the default terminal ctrl + shift + '

+ + Added a shortcut to play and pause media in the preview pane ctrl + space

+ Reduced the height of items in the sidebar to allow more items to be displayed at once

Invalid favorites and network shares are no longer removed the sidebar

Added a context menu to hide sections when right clicking on the sidebar

Added support for renaming items in the conflicts dialog

Network shares will automatically refresh when their content changes

Auto select first item in user list for permissions

Auto select the primary button in the empty recycle bin dialog

Deleting an item will automatically move the focus to the next item in the list

Resizing the window no longer changes the width of columns in the details layout

Added examples to the date format setting

Improved behavior when trying to name an item with invalid characters

Added a notification when copying or moving an item fails

Added the archive name to the extract archive dialog

Added support for adding tags to items in the search results page

Show which process is locking a file

Version 2.3 of Files became avaialble today, July 6, 2022.