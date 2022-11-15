This Windows file explorer app is about to get a big update

What you need to know

Files, a third-party file explorer available on Windows 11 and Windows 10, is about to get a major update. A new preview version of Files is now available, bringing several new features and promising significantly improved performance.

The app is currently in the process of transitioning from UWP to WinAppSDK. The switch should result in faster build times and better performance within the app.

"A couple of months ago, we announced our plans for the next generation of Files and we wanted to take this opportunity to share our progress on the transition from UWP to WinAppSdk," said the Files Community post about the preview.

"We’re already seeing the benefits of this transition with faster build times, easier access to APIs and improved performance when navigating between directories."

Over the coming months, the startup time of the app should also increase.

Files has a growing user base and has received positive reviews, but its performance has been criticized in the past. The switch from UWP to WinAppSDK and the other work being done on the app could address one of the app's most notable flaws.

Files Preview: notable changes

Added an option to double click to open folders in the column layout

Reorganized the options in the settings dialog to make them easier to find

Added support for extracting multiple archives at same time

Added support for extracting password encrypted archives

Added an option to compress items

Added an extract button to the toolbar thats displayed when archives are open in the current tab

Hovering over a drive in the sidebar displays a rich tooltip with information about the drive and storage details

Added an option to automatically select files and folders when hovering over them

Fixed an issue where right clicking an item would sometimes open the wrong context menu

Added an option to set the default layout mode

Added a menu option when right clicking the details layout header to set the default column sizes

Further reduced the height of items when using compact spacing

You can download the preview version of Files through the app's website (direct download link). It's possible to run the preview version and the stable version of the app side-by-side.