Windows 11 2022 Update: Have you upgraded yet?

Microsoft started rolling out the Windows 11 2022 Update this week. The update includes a long list of features to the operating system, including a resizable pinned area in the Start menu, the ability to drag and drop on the Taskbar, and a new Task Manager app. It also adds several accessibility features, such as Live Captions and Voice Access.

The Windows 11 2022 Update officially started making its way to users on September 20, 2022, but not everyone will see the option to upgrade at this time. Microsoft is shipping the update in waves, though forcing the Windows 11 2022 Update onto your PC is possible.

While some people prefer to grab the latest updates as soon as they ship, others prefer to wait. We'd like to know which camp you fall in.

Here's a quick rundown of what's new:

App folders in Start menu

Resizable pinned area in Start menu

Drag and Drop on the Taskbar

Focus Assist integration with Notification Center

New "spotlight" wallpaper feature

New Voice Access accessibility feature

New Live Captions accessibility feature

New gestures and animations for touch users

New snap layouts bar when moving app windows

New Task Manager app

New "Suggested Actions" feature when copying dates/numbers (Coming in October)

Tabs in File Explorer (Coming in October)

Better OneDrive integration with File Explorer

Numerous UI improvements and consistency updates

Our senior editor Zac Bowden has a complete breakdown of everything new in the Windows 11 2022 Update.

Many people choose to wait to update their PC because Microsoft has a history of shipping updates with bugs. We've already seen that with the Windows 11 2022 Update, which causes some systems to see lower frame rates and drop frames when playing games.

If you've upgraded to the new version of Windows and have run into issues, we have a guide on how to fix common problems with the Windows 11 2022 Update.

Have you upgraded to the Windows 11 2022 Update yet? Let us know in the poll above. If you'd like to chat about Windows more, make sure to hop on over to our official Discord server.