Windows 11 August Patch Tuesday update fixes display and brightness issues

What you need to know

Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 this week.

PCs running Windows 11 version 22H2 will receive an update to Build 22621.2134.

The update includes several improvements and security fixes, but it does not have any new features.

The second Tuesday of August just passed, meaning Microsoft has released another set of Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11. Those running the latest version of Windows 11 (version 22H2) will receive an update to Build 22621.2134. There aren't any new features in the update, but there are several improvements.

Screen brightness settings should be more accurate after the update. Widgets should have a smoother experience as well. As is normally the case for Patch Tuesday updates, a long list of improvements adds up to an overall better computing experience.

The August Patch Tuesday update includes all of the changes and improvements that shipped in preview on July 26, 2023 in update KB5028254. Here are the highlights and improvements listed by Microsoft:

August Patch Tuesday Highlights

This update makes brightness settings more accurate.

This update addresses an issue that affects certain display and audio devices. They are missing after your system resumes from sleep.

This update addresses an issue that affects Widgets. They unpin from the taskbar when you do not expect it.

This update addresses an issue that affects virtual private networks (VPN). There might be excessive Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) requests to the network gateway. This occurs when the VPN is on a wireless mesh network that uses an aggressive throttling algorithm. Because of this, network performance is poor.

August Patch Tuesday Improvements