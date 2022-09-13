Windows 11 Insider Builds 22621.598 and 22622.598 roll out to Beta Channel

What you need to know

Microsoft recently shipped Windows 11 Insiders Builds 22621.598 and 22622.598 to the Beta Channel.

The builds include several fixes but do not have any new features.

Windows 11 Insiders in the Beta Channel have an update to install. In fact, there are two builds rolling out to the Beta Channel, though neither of them has new features. Instead, they bring the usual array of bug fixes and improvements. Microsoft listed all of the changes and the known issues with the builds in a blog post.

The Beta Channel is split into two groups, one of which has new and experimental features enabled while the other has them off by default. For this week's updates, Windows 11 Build 22622.598 has experimental features on by default, while Build 22621.598 has them off. Here's what's new:

Fixes in Build 22621.598 & Build 22622.598

We fixed an issue that creates a duplicate print queue. Because of this, the original print queue stops working.

We fixed an issue that affects Roaming User Profiles. After you sign in or sign out, some of your settings are not restored.

Fixes in Build 22622.598

Fixed an issue leading to a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” not being able to launch File Explorer in the last two flights due to an explorer.exe crash.

Fixed an issue where you couldn’t interact with the top part of File Explorer (with the address bar) when File Explorer was full screen (F11).

Fixed an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

Known issues in Build 22621.598 & Build 22622.598