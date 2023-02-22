Windows 11 touch-optimized Taskbar makes its way to more Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Build 22621.1343 to the Insiders in the Release Preview Channel this week.

The build includes a touch-optimized Taskbar for 2-in-1 devices and quite a few other changes and improvements.

Windows 11 Build 22621.1343 just made its way to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The update adds several new features, including a touch-optimized Taskbar designed for 2-in-1 devices and tablets.

The new Windows 11 build also improves accessibility. It adds voice access support for several types of controls and enhances support for braille devices.

The change log for the build from Microsoft is quite lengthy:

Windows 11 Build 22621.1343: What's new