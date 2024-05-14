Windows 11 will finally let you use a VPN again, here's how to fix your PC

What you need to know

The April 2024 update for Windows 11 included a bug that could prevent some PCs from connecting to a VPN.

Microsoft has since rolled out the May 2024 update for Windows 11, which fixes the VPN bug.

The update will roll out to your PC automatically or you can grab the update through the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Windows updates normally improve the performance of your PC, but occasionally they come with bugs that make parts of your PC worse. That was the case with the April 2024 update for Windows 11, which prevented some PCs from connecting to a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Those who use a VPN for privacy or other reasons can rejoice, since Microsoft has rolled out a fix for that VPN bug with the May 2024 update for Windows 11.

Considering VPNs are essential for certain workflows and certain forms of entertainment, not being able to connect to one can cause problems. Luckily for those affected by the bug, a fix is here. The lone highlight of the update reads:

This update addresses a known issue that might cause your VPN connection to fail. This occurs after you install the update dated April 9, 2024, or later.

While the fix to the VPN bug is the highlight of the update, it is not the only change. Both Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2 will receive the following improvements when updating to builds 22621.3593 or 22631.3593, respectively, as outlined by Microsoft.

This update addresses an issue that might affect domain controllers (DC). NTLM authentication traffic might increase.

This update addresses an issue that might affect Virtual Secure Mode (VSM) scenarios. They might fail. These scenarios include VPN, Windows Hello, Credential Guard, and Key Guard.

This update addresses an issue that affects Server Message Block (SMB) clients. They fail to make SMB Multichannel connections. Because of this, file transfers are slow. This issue occurs after you install KB5036980 (April 23, 2024). In the Windows Event Log, Event ID 30826 appears for Microsoft-Windows-SMBClient/Connectivity.

This is a known issue with the latest update to Windows 11 that affects your ability to change your account profile picture:

After installing this update, you might be unable to change your user account profile picture.

When attempting to change a profile picture by selecting the button Start> Settings> Accounts > Your info, and then selecting Choose a file, you might receive an error message with error code 0x80070520.

You can update your PC in a number of ways, including allowing the update to roll out through Windows Update automatically. You can also grab the update through the Microsoft Update Catalog.