Windows 11 will soon fix the most confusing part of Task Manager
An upcoming update will clarify CPU usage on Windows 11. Microsoft is also testing a new system tray icon for the emoji panel.
Microsoft wrapped up last week with a bunch of Windows 11 Insider Builds.
Those in the Canary Channel can upgrade to Build 27802 while those in the Beta Channel will see either Build 22635.5015 or Build 26120.3360 depending on if a person has chosen to receive updates based on Windows 11 version 24H2.
The last of those builds is also available through the Dev Channel.
Improving Windows 11 Task Manager
Assuming you haven't installed the latest Insider build of Windows 11, you can do a quick experiment to see a confusing behavior in Task Manager.
Open Task Manager and take note of the CPU usage shown in the Processes tab. Now swap over to the Performance tab or the Users tab and check those CPU figures.
There's a good chance you saw three different CPU usage figures. Of course, some change is to be expected over time since computers have so many tasks going on. But there can occasionally be a large discrepancy across these tabs.
The different figures are a result of Task Manager using different methods of calculation within different tabs. That will soon change.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Microsoft explains the change in its blog post about Windows 11 Insider Build 26120.3360:
"We are beginning to roll out a change to the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page."
That change should make CPU usage a bit less confusing for those who open Task Manager.
Using emojis on Windows 11
Microsoft is also working to make it easier to use emojis on Windows 11. The operating system already has a shortcut to the emoji panel, but not everyone knows it (Windows + .).
A new system tray icon that's in testing would create a new way to open the emoji panel and insert emojis, gifs, and special characters.
Windows 11 Build 26120.3360: New Features
Choose what Lock screen widgets appear
We’re beginning to roll out support for lock screen widgets (previously referred to as “Weather and more”) to Windows Insiders in the European Economic Area (EEA). You can add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, Traffic, and more. Any widget that supports the small sizing option can be added here. To customize your lock screen widgets, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. We are starting this rollout first with Insiders in the EEA and plan to expand to Insiders in other regions in the future. Insiders outside the EEA will continue to see the “Weather and more” experience.
As part of this, we’re also adding support for a new group policy called “Disable Widgets On Lock Screen” that will allow IT administrators to disable lock screen widgets without disabling widgets elsewhere on PCs they manage. To edit this policy, please launch the Local Group Policy Editor app and navigate to Computer Configurations > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Widgets. This policy is only supported in EEA regions at this time but will expand to include other regions in the future as well.
Windows 11 Build 26120.3360: Changes and Improvements
- We are beginning to roll out a change to the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page.
Windows Share
- We are adding the ability to share directly to apps that support sharing in Windows when right-clicking on local files in File Explorer or the desktop.
Windows 11 Build 22635.5015: Changes and Improvements
- We are trying out a new experience to improve the discoverability of the emoji and more panel in Windows 11 with the introduction of a new system tray icon on the taskbar. With this new system tray icon, you can easily express yourself by using emojis, GIFs, Kaomoji etc. across all apps and surfaces in Windows in addition to using the WIN + . keyboard shortcut which is also now shown on the emoji and more panel. This new system tray icon for the emoji and more panel shows can be changed by right-clicking on the icon to go to taskbar settings page.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.