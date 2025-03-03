Windows 11 will soon fix the most confusing part of Task Manager

Microsoft wrapped up last week with a bunch of Windows 11 Insider Builds.

Those in the Canary Channel can upgrade to Build 27802 while those in the Beta Channel will see either Build 22635.5015 or Build 26120.3360 depending on if a person has chosen to receive updates based on Windows 11 version 24H2.

The last of those builds is also available through the Dev Channel.

Improving Windows 11 Task Manager

Assuming you haven't installed the latest Insider build of Windows 11, you can do a quick experiment to see a confusing behavior in Task Manager.

Open Task Manager and take note of the CPU usage shown in the Processes tab. Now swap over to the Performance tab or the Users tab and check those CPU figures.

There's a good chance you saw three different CPU usage figures. Of course, some change is to be expected over time since computers have so many tasks going on. But there can occasionally be a large discrepancy across these tabs.

The different figures are a result of Task Manager using different methods of calculation within different tabs. That will soon change.

Microsoft explains the change in its blog post about Windows 11 Insider Build 26120.3360:

"We are beginning to roll out a change to the way Task Manager calculates CPU utilization for the Processes, Performance, and Users pages. Task Manager will now use the standard metrics to display CPU workload consistently across all pages and aligning with industry standards and third-party tools. For backward compatibility, a new optional column called CPU Utility is available (hidden by default) on the Details tab showing the previous CPU value used on the Processes page."

That change should make CPU usage a bit less confusing for those who open Task Manager.

Using emojis on Windows 11

Microsoft is also working to make it easier to use emojis on Windows 11. The operating system already has a shortcut to the emoji panel, but not everyone knows it (Windows + .).

A new system tray icon that's in testing would create a new way to open the emoji panel and insert emojis, gifs, and special characters.

Windows 11 Build 26120.3360: New Features

Choose what Lock screen widgets appear

We’re beginning to roll out support for lock screen widgets ( previously referred to as “Weather and more” ) to Windows Insiders in the European Economic Area (EEA). You can add, remove, and rearrange lock screen widgets such as Weather, Watchlist, Sports, Traffic, and more. Any widget that supports the small sizing option can be added here. To customize your lock screen widgets, navigate to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen. We are starting this rollout first with Insiders in the EEA and plan to expand to Insiders in other regions in the future. Insiders outside the EEA will continue to see the “Weather and more” experience.

As part of this, we’re also adding support for a new group policy called “Disable Widgets On Lock Screen” that will allow IT administrators to disable lock screen widgets without disabling widgets elsewhere on PCs they manage. To edit this policy, please launch the Local Group Policy Editor app and navigate to Computer Configurations > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Widgets. This policy is only supported in EEA regions at this time but will expand to include other regions in the future as well.

Windows 11 Build 26120.3360: Changes and Improvements

Windows Share

We are adding the ability to share directly to apps that support sharing in Windows when right-clicking on local files in File Explorer or the desktop.

Windows 11 Build 22635.5015: Changes and Improvements