Windows users will soon lose ability to sync songs to Fitbit devices through PC

What you need to know

Fitbit will soon remove the ability to sync music to devices through the Fitbit Connect app for PCs.

The Fitbit Connect app will be deactivated on October 13, 2022.

Users will still have the option to transfer music to Fitbit watches through the Pandora or Deezer apps, but both of those require paid subscriptions.

Fitbit devices will soon lose a feature. The Fitbit Connect app for Windows will be deactivated on October 13, 2022. As a result, Fitbit owners will no longer be able to sync downloaded music from their PCs onto their watches. The move pushes people toward paid services, such as Pandora or Deezer, if they want to maintain similar functionality (via 9to5Google).

"On October 13, 2022 we're removing the option to sync your Fitbit device with the Fitbit Connect app on your computer. Download and use the Fitbit app on your phone to sync your device," says a Fitbit support page (opens in new tab).

Up to this point, Fitbit users have been able to sync their devices through their PCs. In addition to providing an alternative to the iOS and Android Fitbit apps, the Fitbit Connect app could be used to sync downloaded music onto devices. Now, people will have to have a paid subscription to get similar functionality.

Older Fitbit devices, such as the Versa and Versa 2, will only be able to sync downloaded music through Deezer or Pandora. These services both require paid subscriptions, which start at $10 per month.

"After the Fitbit Connect app on your computer is deactivated, you can continue to transfer music to your watch through the Deezer app," reads a separate support page (opens in new tab). "Customers in the United States can also use the Pandora app."

While only a subset of Fitbit owners used the option to sync music from a PC to a watch, many have expressed frustration about Fitbit removing a feature. Generally speaking, people want devices to gain features over time or to maintain their functionality rather than losing options.